Joe Pyfer explains why he declined Anthony Hernandez and chose to wait for Bo Nickal, believing a win could strengthen his UFC title case.

“It’s simple. I like Fluffy, I would like to fight him one day, but currently I’m on a four-fight win streak,” Pyfer said.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pyfer explained his decision while highlighting the current momentum he has built and ambitions within the division.

Joe Pyfer is putting a potential UFC title shot ahead of a speedy return to the Octagon. The middleweight contender shared that he turned down an offer to fight Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez at UFC 335, opting instead to wait for a matchup with Bo Nickal. Pyfer believes that a win against the rising star could really boost his chances for a championship.

“I’d rather beat somebody who’s on a win streak than somebody who’s on a losing streak.”

Hernandez was coming off consecutive defeats against Sean Strickland and Gregory Rodrigues, making the matchup less attractive to Pyfer. Rather than accept the alternative bout at UFC 335, he opted to remain committed to Nickal, whose recent performances have helped rebuild his momentum.

Pyfer's confidence follows an incredible run that includes a second-round TKO against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in March 2026. The victory not only marked his fourth consecutive victory but also solidified his standing among the top contenders in the division.



Bo Nickal Fight Could Shape Pyfer’s Title Ambitions

“I would rather fight Bo, who’s getting his momentum back and has a big name,” Pyfer added. “I make a strong case for the belt next, depending on how I beat Bo.”

Nickal, who once clinched the title of three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion, has crafted his MMA style by combining top-notch wrestling skills with a knack for finishing fights in spectacular fashion.

After suffering his first professional defeat against Reinier de Ridder in May 2025, he made a strong comeback with knockout victories over Rodolfo Vieira and Kyle Daukaus.

The matchup was initially set to take place at UFC 335 in December, but it has since been moved to headline a Fight Night event in Cleveland in February 2027. Nickal has mentioned ongoing injuries as a reason for the postponement.

For Pyfer, a victory over Nickal could strengthen his case for a title shot, but with the middleweight division being so packed, securing a championship opportunity is anything but certain.