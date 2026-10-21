Bo Nickal says Islam Makhachev would get dismantled on a freestyle wrestling mat following the crossover results at RAF 12.

When asked on The Ariel Helwani Show if Makhachev could hold his own on the mat, Nickal didn't mince his words. He referenced Sean Brady, one of the welterweight division's top grapplers, to argue that a wide gap separates MMA grappling from athletes who train strictly for freestyle wrestling.

Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion with a 9-1 MMA record, referenced the event's outcomes to deliver a blunt take on how the lightweight king would fare under pure wrestling rules.

Islam Makhachev might rule the UFC lightweight division, but Bo Nickal believes the champion would stand no chance on a pure wrestling mat. The debate over how MMA grappling compares to freestyle wrestling resurfaced after RAF 12 on Aug. 22 in Cleveland. The card featured UFC fighters taking on Olympic wrestlers, but the wrestlers dominated the night, including a pin just 36 seconds into one match.

“Islam? No, he’s going to get killed. He will get killed-killed,” Nickal said. “The only MMA fighter that can actually compete with a real wrestler is me.”

Nickal questioned Makhachev's wrestling before, calling it merely alright and ranking it below Khabib Nurmagomedov's. Makhachev also has his own history with Burroughs. The UFC champion previously claimed Burroughs relies too heavily on his signature double-leg takedown and that he could defend it.

Burroughs, who believes Makhachev misjudged freestyle wrestling through an MMA lens, called out the champion directly from the mat after securing a 10-0 technical fall over Magomed Kurbanaliev at RAF Moscow on Sept. 5.

“Islam, where are you?" Burroughs shouted into the microphone. "I came to your country, to your capital city, and tech fall'd one of your world champions. I'll be back to Russia very soon, and the only person I want to share the stage with is Islam.”

Makhachev answered the challenge on X, changing the terms from the mats to his own sport. “Congrats on your win, legend," Makhachev wrote. "In the cage, anywhere, anytime.”

Later, Makhachev expressed interest in testing himself against the Olympic champion in the future, though he noted his current focus remains strictly on MMA.

“I wouldn't say that I'm not interested," Makhachev clarified. "Right now I'm generally focused on MMA, so I'm not really thinking about freestyle wrestling. I don't have any plans at the moment. But I don't know, maybe in the future.”

Makhachev's grappling inside the Octagon is not in question. He improved his record to 29-1 after defending his welterweight championship against Ian Garry at UFC 330 on August 15. However, the UFC star has never competed on a pure wrestling mat, and no RAF match against Burroughs or Nickal is currently booked. If he signs a wrestling deal in the near future, it will be his first time competing outside the cage.

Both fighters are now turning their attention back to their upcoming schedules. Makhachev is targeted to make his next potential appearance at UFC 336, where rumors have linked him to a matchup against Carlos Prates.

Meanwhile, Nickal's next fight against Joe Pyfer is set to headline a Fight Night card in Cleveland in February 2027 after the promotion pulled the bout from the UFC 335 December card.

