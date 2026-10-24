David Samuel remains unbeaten heading into a Dec. 12 showdown with Shido Boris Esperança, but after booking his place in Kigali, the Nigerian welterweight acknowledged that more than a championship is riding on the result.

On paper, a 7-0 record reads like uninterrupted progress. Samuel knows a record alone cannot secure a place in PFL's main league. In his October 21 interview with MMA-TV, he said his performances could influence his next contract and future paychecks. He wants a long-term deal and the financial stability to make fighting a sustainable career, rather than a pursuit that leaves those around him struggling.

Samuel left the PFL Africa semifinal in Casablanca unbeaten, but not entirely satisfied. He had hoped to finish Rivaldo Pereira ; instead, the fight went to the judges. His coach urged him to watch it again, convinced Samuel had followed their plan. The disappointment hinted at a larger pressure: making every performance count while his future with PFL remains unsettled.

Speaking about the final, Samuel put the stakes plainly:

“This fight, I cannot lose. It will set me back three to four steps again. I'm right here, somewhere close. I want to win.”

Samuel fears a defeat could slow his progress towards the promotion's main league. The final may strengthen his case, but it cannot guarantee a contract. Reaching a championship bout is an achievement; turning it into a livelihood is another challenge altogether.

PFL AFRICA IS BACK IN KIGALI! 🇷🇼🔥 Dec 12 | BK Arena | 2026 Season Finals 🥊 WELTERWEIGHT: 🇦🇴 Shido Esperança vs 🇳🇬 David Samuel 🥊 LIGHTWEIGHT: 🇳🇬 Patrick Ocheme vs 🇸🇳 Demba Seck 🥊 BANTAMWEIGHT: 🇱🇷 Dwight Joseph vs 🇳🇬 Raphael Uchegbu 💰 $100K per division 🔥 Kigali Fight Week + 12 days of activations at Zaria Court! 🎟️Secure your seats now on TiCQet: https://t.co/oXiHGhKLe2 #PFLRwanda| Saturday, December 12 | BK Arena | Kigali, Rwanda 🎟️https://t.co/oXiHGhKLe2 — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) October 22, 2026

Five Fights in Less Than a Year Have Left Samuel Feeling the Strain

The push to move forward has come with a demanding schedule. Samuel said the December 12 final would be his fifth fight since February 23. What began as an ambitious target has become a physical and psychological test. He acknowledged that the pace was taking a toll.

“We decided that for this preparation, it's better to undertrain a little than to overtrain. Because I feel like I'm walking on the edge somewhere.”

Samuel and his team plan to put recovery ahead of extra work in camp; preparation can become counterproductive when the body has little left to give. His confidence has not disappeared, but neither has his awareness of what the year has demanded.

Samuel will face Angola's Shido Boris Esperança in Kigali on December 12. Esperança reached the final with a first-round stoppage of Peace Nguphane, while Samuel went the distance against Pereira. The belt is the immediate prize. Beyond it lies the harder question Samuel has raised himself: can he deliver the performance he believes his future requires without arriving at the cage already worn down?