NEW MMA Guru Furious About Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov’s Release Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Umar Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov Credits: Instagram/@usman_nurmagomedov

MMA Guru cannot keep calm after news of Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov getting released from jail comes in.

Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov got into a pretty big mess. Following their brawl with Merab Dvalishvili, the duo was sentenced to six months in jail time. However, following a swift intervention from Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Abu Dhabi jail released the two Dagestani fighters just days after their arrest. Such a development did not sit well with The MMA Guru. Speaking on his YouTube channel, The MMA Guru lashed out, saying that such a decision makes no sense. He also claimed that the ruling means that Dvalishvili does get his due justice. “Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov have been released from prison in Abu Dhabi, and now there has been no justice after all for Merab Dvalishvili... apparently Khabib Nurmagomedov clicked his fingers and now their sentences are removed and their fines have been halved. Okay? So so much for the justice of Abu Dhabi. This is a STAIN on their nation…,” said the MMA Guru.

The analyst also took shots at Khabib. He pointed out that having a good rapport with ‘The Eagle’ means that anybody could get out of trouble. He also stressed that the administrative rules were meant to be a ‘safe space’ for the people, knowing that any wrongdoings would be duly penalized. But with the Dagestani brothers getting out of jail, that notion takes a hit. The MMA Guru also lashed out at Khabib, saying, “So much for this strict rule of Abu Dhabi. Apparently, if you're assigned with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a f-cking random UFC champion, I know he's a goat, but still he's not the f-cking king of the place or a prince or an oil tycoon by any means whatsoever, but apparently he has some pull over there…” As the situation gets tense, more witnesses have been chiming in. Aljamain Sterling added that Umar Nurmagomedov launched an attack on Dvalishvili immediately after the cameras went off.