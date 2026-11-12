Sean O'Malley (pictured) has offered a hilarious break of the Abu Dhabi melee between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley seems to want Ilia Topuria to play the proverbial Rocky to Merab Dvalishvili's Apollo Creed.

Footage of the incident shows Usman approaching Dvalishvili from behind before slapping him across the face and igniting the scuffle. 'The Machine' and his friend Saba Lazishvili, a 21-year-old wrestler from Georgia, were seemingly overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of the Nurmagomedov crew.

For context, Usman, arguably the hottest free agent in MMA right now, fought out his PFL contract earlier this year and is now potentially UFC-bound, by many accounts. The Dagestani, however, found himself at the center of controversy earlier this week in Abu Dhabi, as he attacked former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and his friend. Dvalishvili was there for his fourth RAF appearance.

With the apparent bad blood between the Nurmagomedov camp and the Georgian contingent in the UFC , it appears Sean O'Malley believes there is an alluring grudge match to be had following the volatile melee between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley Floats Ilia Topuria vs. Usman Nurmagomedov Idea

Amid all the unpleasantries, however, Sean O'Malley sure seems to have had a hoot and a half watching the footage. The former bantamweight champion took to social media to break down the incident, criticizing his former rival's technique, weighing in on Dvalishvili's friend's performance during the scuffle, while also proposing a fight between Ilia Topuria and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Reacting to Dvalishvili immediately covering up after getting slapped, O'Malley suggested that the slap might have rocked 'The Machine'. 'Sugar' also took issue with his former rival for throwing a wild haymaker at Usman and his crew despite being outnumbered:

"Oh, see? What? Merab, you're outnumbered. If Merab would've blitzed in like that on me, in my fight, it would have been a lot better... Shout-out to Merab's friend. Supposedly, he's not a fighter. He's a wrestler. He's 21 years old. Just wrestles, doesn't strike. And he has dropped two guys and Usman's crew."

The most interesting observation from 'Sugar,' however, was his pitch for Topuria to take on Usman, who might be UFC-bound.

Sharing Georgian roots, Dvalishvili and former lightweight champion Topuria have maintained a close friendship, and O'Malley seems to want 'El Matador' to play the proverbial Rocky to Dvalishvili's Apollo Creed. He said:

"Usman is in the wrong here, obviously. I don't think that's the way to handle it... This kind of sets up a potential fight between Ilia and Usman."

Check out Sean O'Malley's breakdown of Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov's melee below:

Ilia Topuria Goes Scorched Earth on Usman Nurmagomedov for Attacking Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria is fuming over Usman Nurmagomedov's attack on Merab Dvalishvili. In the aftermath, 'El Matador' has launched a scathing tirade against Usman and the Nurmagomedov camp, even questioning the very credo the Nurmagomedovs live by.

Reacting to the clip of the scuffle and Usman being reportedly detained following the incident, the Georgian-Spaniard wrote:

"Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him. And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards. I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren’t words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you’ve shown none of them."

Check out Ilia Topuria's reaction to the attack on Merab Dvalishvili below: