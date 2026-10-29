The UFC is scrambling to salvage the UFC Vegas 124 main event after a sudden injury forced Sean Brady to withdraw.

"I've got some annoying news to share here: Sean Brady got injured and is out of the fight against Gabriel Bonfim, which was set to headline UFC Vegas on November 7th. The organization is looking for a new opponent for the Brazilian," Viana reported on his X handle.

MMA journalist Laerte Viana broke the news on social media, revealing that the highly anticipated UFC Vegas 124 headliner has fallen through just nine days out.

A high-stakes welterweight main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady has collapsed before next weekend's UFC Vegas 124. The five-round headliner, scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, was set to impact the 170-pound top 10 rankings. However, due to a major setback, the promotion is now scrambling to find a last-minute replacement.

Despite the main event shakeup due to an undisclosed injury, the UFC Vegas 124 card still features a highly anticipated women's strawweight co-main event between Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba.

This matchup was highly significant due to the massive momentum both fighters carry from their last outings. Bonfim (20-1) recently picked up the biggest victory of his career by beating former champion Belal Muhammad. He won every single round on all three judges' scorecards, ending in a dominant 50-45 sweep.

The 29-year-old Brazilian is a dangerous finisher, stopping 17 of his 20 opponents, including 13 by submission. Meanwhile, Brady (19-2) was aiming to defend his No. 5 spot in the UFC welterweight tier.

In his most recent fight at UFC 328 on May 9, Brady put on a grappling masterclass, entirely neutralizing the dangerous striking of Joaquin Buckley to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Finding a ranked welterweight who is in shape and willing to step in on nine days' notice is very difficult. If the matchmakers cannot secure a top contender, they may have to settle for an unranked replacement, which completely strips the headliner of its ranking importance.

Buckley might save the card. Sitting further down the ladder at No. 12, he has a reputation for taking short-notice opportunities. However, Bonfim originally called out Jack Della Maddalena following his victory over Muhammad. Maddalena is currently unbooked after suffering a third-round TKO loss to Carlos Prates at UFC Fight Night in Perth.

Whether the matchmakers choose either of these two options remains to be seen in this high-pressure scenario.





