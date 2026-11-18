UFC 334 saw the return of 'The Lionness' Amanda Nunes, albeit in a losing effort to Kayla Harrison. She's since made a wild claim online.

This tactic ultimately cost her the fight and although Harrison locked in a fourth round submission, Nunes was on her way to losing a decision had the fight gone the distance.

The fairytale didn't play out ideally for Nunes, who put in a strange, questionable performance which saw her largely dominated in the fight, predominantly in the grappling realm. The confusing element of the fight was that Nunes was clearly the better striker and two-time Olympic gold medalist Harrison had the edge in grappling. Despite this, the former two-division champion was the one initiating the grappling on several occasions, getting herself into trouble.

UFC 334 saw the return of the consensus GWOAT, Amanda Nunes, after three years out. After retiring on top, the Brazilian looked to jump straight back into the elite level and take on Kayla Harrison , the current UFC bantamweight champion.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Harrison highlighted how she wasn't happy with her performance at UFC 334, "I didn’t have the night I wanted to have, but I got what I wanted… I forgot how hard she hits. She hits like a truck. I just didn’t really display my skill set." She went on to say, "I didn't fight the way I trained. I do believe that on my worst night, I'm the best in the world. If anything, I showed that on Saturday night. I think the moment overwhelmed me a little bit... I was very calm, and then all of a sudden I had a huge adrenaline dump.”

Amanda Nunes Responds

Taking to X, Nunes responded to Harrison's comments, reigniting the beef between the two women.

The former champion said, "Of course not. I judô threw the sh*t out of her, almost knocked her out and was out of the game for 3 years. My body is just recognizing what competition is again. Can’t wait for the rematch she promised."



These are bold claims, but claims that are based on quite a lot of evidence. Firstly, Amanda Nunes did throw Harrison during the fight, which the champ laughed off, stating that she may have to give her her gold medal as a result.

Whether she 'almost knocked her out' is disputed, although she certainly cracked Harrison with several hard blows during the fight itself. This is the frustration of most fans of Nunes. She had a clear advantage on the feet and yet, she chose to grapple. A confusing game plan from the Lioness.

The rematch could certainly happen, and everyone would, without a doubt, tune in.