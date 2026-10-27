Alexander Volkanovski’s Legacy Deserves More Recognition in Australia, Say MMA Influencers
MMA influencers believe Alexander Volkanovski deserves more recognition in Australia for his incredible UFC achievements and the legacy he has built as one of the sport’s greatest fighters.
Every country treats its top athletes like national treasures. They carry the flag on the global stage, and when they dominate, the whole nation gets to wave it. Australia is a proper sporting nation, with idols across cricket, rugby, and plenty more. Now that Alexander Volkanovski has just defended his title at UFC 333, MMA influencers, the Kairouz brothers, say he doesn't get enough credit back home. In their view, he belongs among the greatest athletes Australia has ever produced.
Alexander Volkanovski Has Achieved So Much, but Does Australia Give Him Enough Credit?
Jon-Bernard said as per him, Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time, and he went a step further, calling him the greatest Australian athlete ever. In his view, what Volkanovski has done in the UFC will never be done again.
In his words, “Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time. And I’m going to go even further to say, he’s the greatest Australian athlete of all time. What he’s done in the UFC, it will never be done again. To go and defend your title at 38 years old against an unbeaten prospect, the guy no one really wanted to fight in that division, he doesn’t get celebrated enough in Australia. He does not.”
Nicholas asked fans to picture Volkanovski next to the top five Australian athletes, names like Cathy Freeman, Donald Bradman, and Ian Thorpe, who won five gold medals. After everything Volkanovski has done in the UFC, he asked, how can anyone say it doesn't belong up there with them? Indeed, he might not be celebrated enough across the country, but for fight fans, he is the greatest featherweight of all time.
Alexander Volkanovski Reveals Retirement Plan Involving Justin Gaethje and the UFC Lightweight Title
Volkanovski wants to move up to lightweight again, and this time he is targeting champion Justin Gaethje, as long as the champ is on board. His plan is to vacate the featherweight title and retire after the superfight. He believes Gaethje would walk away afterwards too, leaving both divisions to sort themselves out.
‘The Great’ has also shown interest in running it back with Ilia Topuria. Speaking with Brendan Bradford earlier today, Volk said a fight for the lightweight title would be great because it would let him get that win back as well. Gaethje took Topuria's zero, he pointed out, so he can't take that zero himself. But getting the win back would still mean a lot to him.