Alexander Volkanovski is game to run it back with Ilia Topuria before retiring, but believes securing the rematch will be difficult.

However, Topuria’s title reign did not last long. Earlier this year at UFC Freedom 250, veteran Justin Gaethje dethroned the 29-year-old after punishing him for 20 minutes, shattering both his orbital bones and his nose and foot.

After one successful title defense, the Georgian-Spaniard decided to vacate and move up to lightweight. On his 155-pound debut, he knocked out Charles Oliveira to capture the vacant 155-lb title and joined the list of two-division champions.

Topuria knocked out Volkanovski cold in 2024 to capture the featherweight title. After that, "El Matador" became the first man to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, took a hiatus after being sent to the shadow realm by "El Matador," only to return with a bang.

At UFC 314, Volkanovski captured the featherweight title by defeating Diego Lopes. He successfully defended the belt in a rematch with Lopes earlier this year, and this past weekend he knocked out Movsar Evloev in the second round at UFC 333 to register the second successful title defense of his second reign.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants to Fight Justin Gaethje, Also Open to Topuria

Volkanovski wants to move up to lightweight once again. This time, he wants to challenge champion Justin Gaethje, provided "The Highlight" is on board with the idea. He plans to vacate the featherweight title and retire after the potential superfight, believing Gaethje would also walk away from the sport afterwards, after which both divisions can sort themselves out.

Now, "The Great" has also shown interest in running it back with "El Matador." Earlier today, he told Brendan Bradford:

“If it was going to be for a lightweight title, that’d be great, because I get that win back as well. Gaethje took that zero, so I can’t say that I get the chance to take that zero from him. But to get that win back would be great.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Topuria, however, has shown little interest in a rematch, as he now considers Volkanovski a friend and has no desire to knock out the Australian again.

Why Fans will Want Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria II

It is worth noting that Alexander Volkanovski was knocked out by Islam Makhachev on short notice just a few months before suffering the same fate against Ilia Topuria. At the time, Volkanovski had not fully committed himself to one division, which may have contributed to his setbacks.

A rematch could play out differently now, especially after Gaethje exposed some of Topuria's weaknesses.