Arman Tsarukyan has discussed whether he would be ready to face Alexander Volkanovski if the Aussie moves up and Justin Gaethje retires.

"Yeah, why not? Yeah, I would fight him. I think it's a good fight for me stylistically. He's old, bad chin. He's a tough opponent, but he's a little bit old now. For me, it's a perfect fight."

Tsarukyan welcomed the challenge and added that although the 38-year-old is a "tough opponent," Volk is old now and has a compromised chin. The top lightweight contender said:

Arman Tsarukyan is game to fight current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. During a recent sitdown with Helen Yee Sports, "Batman" was asked if he would be willing to face "The Great" for the vacant 155-pound strap if lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje decides to retire.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski Also Wants To Move Up

Volkanovski has also shown interest in moving up to face Gaethje and has told the UFC brass that if they allow him to challenge "The Highlight," he would retire after the title fight, win or lose.

The Aussie wants one last shot at two-division glory before retiring and believes that if Gaethje also wants one final fight before calling it quits, it could be the perfect matchup, after which both the lightweight and the heavyweight division can sort themselves out. Gaethje is yet to respond, but UFC CEO Dana White loves the idea.

It is also important to note that the above interview was shot before UFC 331. At UFC 331, Alexander Volkanovski knocked out previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in the second round, once again proving that age is just a number. The Aussie showed he can still beat younger, hungrier opponents with his experience and skill set.

It will be interesting to find out whether "Batman" still considers Volkanovski an easy challenge after watching how the Aussie handled 32-year-old Evloev this past weekend.

Arman Tsarukyan Will Find out Next Month if He'll Face Gaethje Next Year

Arman Tsarukyan is expected to fight for the lightweight title next. However, he believes that Gaethje is ducking him. In the same interview, "Batman" added that by November, he shall find out whether Gaethje will retire or defend his belt next year.