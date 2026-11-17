Mike Winkeljohn has heaped praise on polarizing MMA heavyweight Josh Hokit after his grueling fight at UFC 334.

Josh Hokit entered the high-profile UFC 334 event at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Saturday, November 14, as an unbeaten MMA fighter. The American had vowed to dethrone UFC heavyweight champion -- France's Ciryl Gane.

The revered mixed martial arts trainer has suggested that Hokit has the potential to become the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Josh Hokit has earned considerable praise from one of his longtime coaches, namely Jackson Wink MMA Academy's Mike Winkeljohn.

Nevertheless, Gane ended up besting him by way of unanimous decision at the event, handing him his first MMA loss. Hokit's mixed martial arts record now stands at 10 victories and one defeat.

"The Incredible Hok," on his part, indicated that he's defiant in the face of the defeat and will return to his winning ways the next time he sets foot inside the Octagon.

It's unclear as to whom he'll fight next, with some suggesting that he should face rival Alexander Volkov. Others feel he could fight the loser of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira.

Mike Winkeljohn sees Josh Hokit becoming the MMA GOAT

Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson are often credited with having coached some of the very best MMA fighters of all time. They've guided the likes of Jon Jones, Holly Holm, Carlos Condit, and other legendary combatants.

Also, greats such as Georges St-Pierre, who primarily trained at the Tristar Gym under Firas Zahabi, sometimes collaborated with the Jackson Wink camp to optimize performance.

During his latest conversation with Denis Shkuratov on Submission Radio, Coach Mike Winkeljohn implied that Hokit mustn't be judged too harshly for his loss at UFC 334, as he's still young and has great potential.

He signaled that Hokit did tremendously well despite not being the most experienced fighter in the UFC. Winkeljohn explained:

"I'm very proud of him. I'm proud of what he's done and how far he has come in that limited amount of time. But with that being said, I think people have got to understand it was only his fifth fight in the UFC."

Predicting GOAT status for the 29-year-old, Winkeljohn said:

"So he's got this loss that a lot of people -- well, he lost. But you guys gotta understand he stepped up so much so fast. There's so many tools that he hasn't sharpened yet. And just give it time, and people will see after those tools are sharpened, he will be the greatest of all time. He really will."

Incidentally, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones, who's hailed by many as the MMA GOAT, happens to be at odds with Hokit. Jones had a highly publicized fallout with Winkeljohn back in 2021 and has trained at Jackson's MMA Acoma since, where some Jackson Wink camp members travel to help him train.

Watch Mike Winkeljohn discuss Josh Hokit's potential below (*comments at the 11:00-minute mark of the video):