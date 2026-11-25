Kevin Vallejos has no doubts about his win over Aljamain Sterling and has made it known that he did more than enough to get his hand raised at UFC Qatar.

Yesterday, it was Vallejos' turn to share his take on the bout. Appearing on the same aforementioned show, the Argentine revealed that he has watched the fight more than three times, and his view has not changed. He did admit that it was a close and tactical battle, but he believes he shut down "Funk Master's" biggest weapon, his wrestling, and did more damage on the feet. He said:

Sterling, however, did not see it that way. On Monday he made his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and claimed that he won the first two rounds while also questioning the judge's scoring method.

Last Saturday, Kevin Vallejos beat the former bantamweight champion by unanimous decision in the Co-main event in Doha. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. This was the biggest win in the 24-year-old's career and extended his unbeaten run to 5-0 in the UFC and lifted him to No. 3 in the featherweight rankings.

"I felt like I won the first and third round, and the second round was the only round that could have possibly gone to Aljo. I definitely thought that I won. Knowing how good of an opponent Aljo is, I rate my performance about an 8 or 9 out of 10."

Even after knowing in his heart that he won, "El Chino" did not celebrate his until the scorecards were read. He stood with Sterling on one point regarding the judge's strange decisions. He explained that he had seen too many fights scored weirdly and did not want to take anything for granted.

However, the numbers were in his favor. Vallejos stuffed 11 out of Sterling's 12 takedown attempts and edged the significant strike count 37-32.

Kevin Vallejos Fires Back At Aljamain Sterling's Takedown Comments

What really rubbed the Argentine the wrong way was the 37-year-old's comments about wrestling. In Sterling's interview with Helwani, he said that it felt strange that he couldn't hold Vallejos down, but some fans twisted his words and thought he hinted that Vallejos was greased.

Hence, “El Chino's” reaction. He explained to Helwani that he was trained to shut down the Americans' takedowns and that the commission checks fighters for Vaseline before they enter the cage. He said:

"I had a lot of respect for Aljamain, and to be honest, I feel like he completely disrespected me and my performance by saying that..."

However, Sterling later took to X and clarified:

"FTR. No one said you greased up. You can imply what you want to think you heard but no one said that."

Nonetheless, the Argentine feels Sterling is being a sore loser and is willing to give "Funk Master" another shot once he becomes champion. For now, though, his eyes are completely set on the belt, and he wants Alexander Volkanovski next if "The Great" stays at featherweight.