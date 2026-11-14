Manel Kape warns Joshua Van after "The Fearless" misses presser but shows up for faceoffs.

Manel Kape was busy jokingly blaming Dana White for Joshua Van's absence from the UFC 336 pre-fight press conference.

"I am the next champion. I have the belt. Tell him to come and pick up the belt."

While all the main and co-main event fighters of UFC 335 and UFC 336 were present on stage for the presser, Joshua Van failed to reach the venue on time, leaving Manel Kape clearly unimpressed. Before the event began, "Starboy" walked to the other side of the table, took Van's flyweight title, and put it in front of him. He then asked the UFC CEO: "Dana, what the f*ck. You forgot to send the school bus for my son? Where is my son? I don't see my son here… I think Dana sent the wrong address to the school bus. We have to bring him back."

Check out Manel Kape's comments below:

Joshua Van, the reigning UFC flyweight champion, won the title last year at UFC 323 by defeating Alexandre Pantoja. Since then, he has defended his belt twice, first against Tatsuro Taira and then against Pantoja in a rematch.

Meanwhile, Kape has knocked out four flyweight hotshots in his last four outings, including Kyoji Horiguchi and Brandon Royval.

Van vs. Kape will serve as the UFC 336 main event, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on January 30, 2027.

Joshua Van and Manel Kape Trade Barbs During Face-offs

Joshua Van did not make it on time for the presser, as mentioned above. However, "The Fearless" was present for the face-offs. Kape took the opportunity to get under the Myanmar fighter's skin and issue a warning when they locked eyes. The 33-year-old quipped:

"Where was the school bus? I'm gonna knock you out, son."

Van, however, is unfazed by all the noise Kape has been making and has told "Starboy" to make weight and show up for the fight.

Check out the back-and-forth below: