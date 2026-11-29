Michael Bisping believes that the real reason a fighter wants to become a champion is not for glory but for money .

Becoming a champion is a dream of every fighter, and the former middleweight champion believes that a fighter has that dream only because of the money that he would get after he gets the championship belt. It is not about the glory but only about the materialistic things that a fighter dreams of after becoming the champion.

Bisping: "I want to be the champ, but I want to be the champ because if you're the champ, then you're making the most money. It's as simple as that." "That's the real reason why I wanted to become champion of the world."

Champions Get the Biggest Pay

Holding the UFC title could be life-changing for a particular fighter. The title does not only bring in fame but also a huge amount of money for a fighter. That particular UFC fighter can earn thousands of dollars through sponsorships, brand endorsements, and also through various other ways just because he has the belt.



A fighter does hold a strong position for negotiating the amount he wants for a fight and gets millions of dollars for a particular fight, depending upon his contract and other payments.