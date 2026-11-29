Money over Glory? Michael Bisping Gets Honest About UFC Champion Pay
Michael Bisping believes that the real reason a fighter wants to become a champion is not for glory but for money .
Becoming a champion is a dream of every fighter, and the former middleweight champion believes that a fighter has that dream only because of the money that he would get after he gets the championship belt. It is not about the glory but only about the materialistic things that a fighter dreams of after becoming the champion.
Bisping: "I want to be the champ, but I want to be the champ because if you're the champ, then you're making the most money. It's as simple as that." "That's the real reason why I wanted to become champion of the world."
Champions Get the Biggest Pay
Holding the UFC title could be life-changing for a particular fighter. The title does not only bring in fame but also a huge amount of money for a fighter. That particular UFC fighter can earn thousands of dollars through sponsorships, brand endorsements, and also through various other ways just because he has the belt.
A fighter does hold a strong position for negotiating the amount he wants for a fight and gets millions of dollars for a particular fight, depending upon his contract and other payments.
Reportedly, Johusa Van has received about $500,000 for his fight in UFC 331, while Pantoja was listed at $650,000. This, however, does not include other bonuses or payments. However, this is not the exact amount all the champions get. Their paycheck is decided on popularity, contract terms, and viewers that they can pull for the fight.
The Pay Gap Between Fighters
There is a massive pay gap between ranked, unranked, and champion fighters in the UFC. Josh Hokit is a good example of how a fighter can earn for a big event. He reportedly earned about $181,000 from his contract plus a $100,000 bonus, making a total of $281,000 paycheck for his UFC 334 main event. However, it is just an estimate, and the exact amount is not confirmed.
Meanwhile, some unranked and ranked fighters have their pay contracts ranging from $10,000 to show up for a fight and other bonuses depending on their contract terms and various other agreements. However, a particular fight has expenses that are fixed. For example, they have to pay for their gyms, coaches, medicines, diet, managers, etc., and this can just take away everything that ranked or unranked fighters get from a fight.
This is the exact reason why Bisping's comments do make a lot of sense, and fighters now do not have to do anything with legacy, but they are more focused on becoming champions for the money and lifestyle that it brings in.