Deontay Wilder will meet Zuffa boxing cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia in the co-main event of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

The former WBC heavyweight champion, Wilder, is one of the most feared punchers to have graced the ring. Compared to prime Mike Tyson (and rightfully so), Wilder produced ungodly power utilising an unconventional style. Prior to fighting Tyson Fury for the first time in 2018, the WBC champion had a record of 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts.

The man who Tyson Fury had an epic trilogy with, Deontay Wilder, will now feature in the co-main event of Fury's event with Anthony Joshua. Set to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Wilder will meet Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia on December 11th.

The two Tyson Fury losses certainly took something away from Wilder, who went on to go 3-2 in his next five fights, most recently going the distance with Derek Chisora.

Opetaia is still undefeated at 31-0 with 24 knockouts. One of the biggest stars on the books at Zuffa Boxing, the Australian southpaw will move up in weight to meet Wilder at heavyweight. Most recently, Opetaia TKO'd Noel Mikaelian in the ninth round to retain his Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title.

Dana White's Involvement

Dana White's involvement in the event is interesting. There is no love lost between Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn and Dana White.

There was debate as to whether the fight between Joshua and Fury would go ahead at all and White's involvement in the fight placed the fight in jeapody before it had even been announced.

White believed that he would be heavily involved with promoting the fight as a result of his relationship with the man who all-but controls boxing, Turki Alalshikh. Hearn disputed this and threatened to pull his man out of the fight if White had any involvement.

It appears now that White will be heavily involved in the event itself, even if he isn't promoting the main event. He will promote his man, Jai Opetaia and will be in and around fight week.