Jorge Masvidal will take on Khamzat Chimaev in a submission only match in Dubai.

Conversely, Masvidal has spent much of his career using his striking to punish opponents. That makes this meeting interesting as both the fighters are coming from a different style of fighting background .

The battle will headline the first ALF League event for The Agenda. This is not an MMA match so fans won’t see the usual physical altercations between the two. Each guys goal will be to submit the other. Chimaev is no stranger to wrestling and grappling.

Jorge Masvidal will get another shot at fighting, but his next opponent isn't someone he'd typically want to see in person. The former UFC star will compete in a submission-only grappling match against Khamzat Chimaev in Dubai on Dec. 4.

Chimaev Has Been Keeping Busy

Chimaev hasn’t looked back since losing the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in May. He has fought in wrestling tournaments under the Real American Freestyle banner, defeating Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns and Dillon Danis.

He has one more match before the Dubai event. Chimaev will meet Colby Covington on November 14 in RAF Abu Dhabi. If all bookings go through, he’ll have two grappling appearances in three weeks.

Masvidal Returns to Competition

Masvidal has not competed in mixed martial arts since he lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. He faced Nate Diaz in July 2024 in a boxing match and losing by decision.

Since then, he has said he wants another shot at the fight. Instead of heading back to the UFC Octagon just yet, he’s now got a grappling match against one of the toughest wrestlers in the sport. This is going to be a different test for Masvidal. Masvidal will need to be ready for Chimaev’s grappling style and controlling his opponents.

Gamebred’s Tough Assignment

Masvidal gets another crack at it on Dec. 4, but he's got a tricky opponent. Masvidal hasn’t fought since his boxing match with Diaz, and Chimaev has been wrestling most of the year. Another interesting thing is that it’s a submission only format. Takedowns and control can help a fighter get into a good position but the end goal is to force a submission.

The ALF League’s debut in Dubai will feature Chimaev and Masvidal. Fans will get to see two well-known UFC fighters go at it under rules far different than they are used to