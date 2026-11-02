Colby Covington believes Khamzat Chimaev and team are ready to jump him ahead of their highly anticipated RAF matchup.

Whenever Colby Covington gets near a microphone, you know the rhetoric is going to hit absolute boiling point. "Chaos" is turning up the volume on his long-standing beef with Khamzat Chimaev, warning that their feud is no longer just verbal jabs; it is a physical pressure cooker ready to pop.

Speaking about his upcoming Real American Freestyle wrestling match against Chimaev in Abu Dhabi, Covington claimed that the tension in person feels downright dangerous. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion said Chimaev and his Chechen teammates look like they are ready to jump him the second they cross paths in a room.

"It’s just going to be a high-pressure, hate-filled matchup," Covington said, pulling no punches about the rivalry. "I've felt the energy every time I'm in the same room with him. He's staring at me."