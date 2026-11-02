Colby Covington Claims Khamzat Chimaev and Team Are Ready to "Jump Him" in Person
Colby Covington believes Khamzat Chimaev and team are ready to jump him ahead of their highly anticipated RAF matchup.
Whenever Colby Covington gets near a microphone, you know the rhetoric is going to hit absolute boiling point. "Chaos" is turning up the volume on his long-standing beef with Khamzat Chimaev, warning that their feud is no longer just verbal jabs; it is a physical pressure cooker ready to pop.
Speaking about his upcoming Real American Freestyle wrestling match against Chimaev in Abu Dhabi, Covington claimed that the tension in person feels downright dangerous. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion said Chimaev and his Chechen teammates look like they are ready to jump him the second they cross paths in a room.
"It’s just going to be a high-pressure, hate-filled matchup," Covington said, pulling no punches about the rivalry. "I've felt the energy every time I'm in the same room with him. He's staring at me."
High Stakes on the Mat
While UFC fans have longed to see these two throw hands inside the Octagon, this feud will temporarily shift to the wrestling mat. Covington, who holds a 17-5 professional MMA record, built his UFC run on relentless pace, high-volume striking (landing 3.81 significant strikes per minute), and suffocating Division I NCAA All-American wrestling.
On the other side stands Chimaev, an MMA phenom at 15-1 who has terrorized both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. "Borz" boasts a dominant 54% striking accuracy alongside an elite wrestling background that usually leaves opponents folded up early. Chimaev trashed Covington recently, insisting the American cannot beat him in anything, but Covington remains completely unfazed.
Covington continues to insist Chimaev can't handle his cardio or relentless pressure, whether it’s in freestyle wrestling or mixed martial arts. But with bad blood spilling over and full entourages getting involved, keeping things professional when these two finally step into the venue together might prove to be the toughest fight of all.