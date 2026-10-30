RAF superstar Colby Covington reveals which UFC icons could make him return to MMA

Colby Covington (right) extensively competed in MMA from 2012 to his latest fight in 2024, exiting the UFC earlier this year.

Colby Covington is seemingly interested in potential MMA fights against a select few UFC legends, highlighting it before his next RAF appearance.

During a recent conversation with Farah Hannoun on MMA Junkie, Colby Covington appeared to suggest that he'd don the mixed martial arts gloves again only for a fight against a big-name opponent.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion revealed which MMA megastars could make him unretire and fight them.

Colby Covington has provided fight fans with insight into his openness to ending his MMA retirement and competing in the UFC again.

Covington stated, "If it's a big name, and it's a big fight, it gets me up early in the morning, then I'm going to do it, you know."

The 38-year-old indicated that the payout to compete against an opponent who isn't a big star isn't lucrative. On that note, he seemed to clarify that he doesn't necessarily need the money anymore, as he's made good investments and is financially secure, but what he is interested in is MMA fights that add to his legacy.

Covington further noted, "I don't have the name off the top of my mind, but big names, you know." He seemingly acknowledged that Conor McGregor, whom he's consistently expressed interest in fighting, is probably not a matchup the UFC would give him at this point. Regardless, he's still open to it.

Nevertheless, he implied that a fight against Diaz would be more feasible for him. The consensus is that he was referring to Nate Diaz, who's competed more frequently than older brother Nick Diaz, with the latter's most recent fights having come in 2015 and then in 2021.

The grappling maestro noted, "But that (Conor McGregor fight) would be great. You know, Diaz, you know. Some of these big names that are characters that have established themselves in the game for as long as I have."

Covington emphasized that he's looking for "big fights only," adding that the "door is never closed" on potentially unretiring from MMA and competing in the UFC again.

"Chaos" also pointed out that he defeated current top UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan in their RAF wrestling match earlier this year, a younger fighter he feels is in his athletic prime. Covington opined that he could similarly return to mixed martial arts competition in the UFC again and notch victories.

Watch Colby Covington address a potential MMA comeback below (*comments at the 12:15-minute mark of the video):

Colby Covington is on a collision course with a current UFC superstar for RAF Abu Dhabi

While Colby Covington made waves with his UFC exit and MMA retirement earlier this year, he soon asserted that he's not closed the door on a return to the sport. Furthermore, he's solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with in the freestyle wrestling realm under the RAF wrestling promotional banner.

Covington is currently set to defend his RAF cruiserweight crossover championship against a fellow MMA savant whom he's long been rivals with. The person in question is former UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev.

The Covington vs. Chimaev wrestling match for the RAF cruiserweight crossover belt will headline RAF Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi on November 14.