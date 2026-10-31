The former welterweight title challenger has come to Islam Makhachev’s defense amid criticism over his absence from the UFC’s January event.

Among those defending Islam Makhachev , controversial MMA figure Colby Covington was an expected voice of support for the welterweight champion.

However, the UFC has instead booked an interim welterweight title fight between Michael Morales and Carlos Prates. The decision has frustrated many fans, with Makhachev becoming the target of criticism. However, several people have come to his defense, including Colby Covington.

Makhachev was expected to defend his 170-pound title against Carlos Prates in January. The champion himself viewed Prates as a worthy contender and discussed a potential matchup following his August title defense.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Covington said Makhachev should be given time to observe Ramadan.

“I was surprised. I thought he just fought two or three months ago. I thought he just had a title defense. Give him a little time to get through Ramadan. The January date for him didn’t work out. Give him some time to fight after Ramadan. Those guys aren’t worthy to be fighting for an interim title,” he said.

Covington also questioned Morales' resume. He argued that the contender had yet to defeat a prominent name and cast doubt on whether he deserved a shot at the interim title.

“What have those guys done? Michael Morales has fought nobody. He’s been tested by nobody. He’s had an impressive win streak and some nice showcasing wins, but he hasn’t had a premier marquee matchup, a main event shot with an ex-champ or a title challenger. So I don’t think that deserves to be an interim title, but that’s why the UFC and Hunter Campbell are so great at what they do, and they see something, and they know something,” he added.

Covington Predicts a KO in Morales vs. Prates

No. 1 contender Carlos Prates and No. 3-ranked Michael Morales are set to feature in the co-main event of UFC 336, the first numbered event of 2027, on January 30.

Morales remains undefeated in the UFC, while Prates has suffered just one loss in the promotion and has finished all eight of his UFC wins. Morales, meanwhile, has finished five of his eight UFC opponents.

Both contenders are regarded as two of the division’s best strikers, leading many to expect a stand-up battle at UFC 336. Covington shares that view and has even predicted a knockout.

“That’ll be an all-striking battle, and I think someone will get knocked out for sure,” Covington said in the same interview.