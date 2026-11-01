Undefeated prospect Ansar Khamzaev submits Juliano Prescendo at LFA 245 to capture the vacant lightweight title.

The hype surrounding Khamzaev is anything but fake. Training right alongside UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev, the young prospect has gained serious respect from some of the biggest figures in the sport.

At just 21, Ansar Khamzaev has brilliantly pushed his unblemished record to 7-0 at LFA 245 in Niagara Falls. Taking center stage, the young phenomenon secured a clean first-round D'Arce choke at 3:20 against Brazilian veteran Juliano Prescendo to capture the vacant LFA lightweight championship.

A new and terrifying talent from the North Caucasus has arrived to make his mark on the global stage.

Chimaev has famously called himself a future champion after watching his sparring sessions, while his manager endearingly calls him "Mini Khamzat." Even former UFC title challenger Darren Till and top contender Brendan Allen have praised him as the next dominant force in MMA.

Khamzaev hasn't let the words get to his head. He relentlessly backed up every praise he has received inside the cage. With six finishes across seven wins-five of which came by submission-he showcased an aggressive and relentless style that truly reflects his high-profile training partners.

Legacy of the Crown Prince

Khamzaev's smooth rise naturally brings about attention and comparisons to Islam Makhachev. Similar to Khamzaev, Makhachev stood out, eventually emerging as the ultimate protégé under Khabib Nurmagomedov's tutelage. However, while Khabib walked away with a flawless 29-0 record, Makhachev curated his own journey.

Despite facing an early setback in his career- a 2015 loss to Adriano Martins- he bounced back, racking up an active 17-fight UFC win streak. He also claimed titles in two divisions and boasted a record of 29-1. As whispers of Makhachev's eventual retirement are around the corner, Khamzaev emerges as the fresh face of elite talent, ready to carry the torch.

Is the UFC Call Next?

With the LFA lightweight belt now up for grabs, the stage is set after Richie Miranda and Jefferson Nascimento eventually made their move to the UFC.

A force to be reckoned with, Khamzaev has set fire to every obstacle, challenge, and test thrown his way in the regional circuit. Only one lingering question remains- how soon will Dana White and the UFC matchmakers reach for the phone?