NEW Mental Warfare: Khamzat Chimaev Prepares Ansar Khamzaev for LFA Title Clash Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Khamzat Chimaev (left) Anzar Khamzaev (right) Imago Images

Khamzat Chimaev was helping Ansar Khamzaev prepare for his LFA title clash, and he showed him how to use body feints to make the opponents think constantly.

From This Article 1 . The Art of Constant Pressure

When UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev talks fighting, the combat sports world leans in. But lately, "Borz" has been using his platform to champion the next generation coming out of his inner circle. Enter Ansar Khamzaev, the 20-year-old rising star dubbed "Mini Borz," who has been tearing through the regional scene with the kind of ruthless efficiency that mirrors his high-profile mentor. Heading into his Legacy Fighting Alliance title shot, Khamzaev had the ultimate secret weapon in his corner: high-level mental warfare directly from Chimaev. The Art of Constant Pressure Fighting isn't just about throwing hands, it is about dictating the space inside the cage before a strike even lands. In the lead-up to the championship bout, Chimaev laid out a masterclass in psychological pressure, focusing heavily on feints to break an opponent's rhythm.

"When you come to the fight you always pressure the guy, one, two, three, four, five feints," Chimaev advised his young protégé. "Five feints and people know you always work under pressure. Ten and they have a mentality that you gonna come. That's why you mix it, you make them make a mistake. They will think while you attack you know, all the time." The advice was clear: force the opponent to react to shadows until the real threat lands. The psychological grind of constantly guessing keeps opponents frozen, exhausted, and ripe for a finish. The blueprint paid off in spectacular fashion. Training alongside elite partners at Kill Cliff FC, Khamzaev put those exact lessons to work on the big stage, capturing the LFA championship and extending his undefeated record to 6-0. With five finishes, including four submissions and a blistering 35-second knockout, the young phenom has proven that the hype is real. Combining relentless grappling with Chimaev's sharp mental tactics, Ansar Khamzaev isn't just following in big brother's footsteps. He is laying down his own path toward UFC stardom.