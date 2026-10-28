Jorge Masvidal breaks down the Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape flyweight title fight at UFC 336, predicting Kape will have the edge in the first two rounds.

In a recent episode of Deep Waters, Masvidal, who was on the panel, shared his thoughts on the Van vs. Kape matchup. The former UFC fighter heaped praise on the flyweight champion, highlighting his willingness to engage, maintain a high pace, and look for a finish even when he is ahead on the scorecards.

Masvidal has made bold claims, predicting that Kape will take the first two rounds against Van at UFC 336.

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has weighed in on the flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Manel Kape that is set to headline UFC 336. The fight will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30.

Although Masvidal acknowledged Van’s strengths, he believes Kape presents a particularly difficult challenge for the champion.

“He's everything you want to see in a champion. Aggressive, goes out there. Even if he's winning, he's just willing to put it all on the line. Has amazing hands. The pace doesn't slow down. And he has that killer instinct, naturally. He was born with that. But here we got the most dangerous guy at the division . I've been saying this for years,” Masvidal said.

During the discussion, Dustin Poirier asked Masvidal whether he believed Kape possessed more punching power than Van. The former BMF champion backed the challenger’s one-punch power and pointed to his broader striking arsenal, including his elbows, knees, and kicks.

Masvidal believes Kape could win the first two rounds against Van. While he expects the challenger to start strongly, he stopped short of predicting an outright winner, making the later rounds a key question in his assessment of the matchup.

“One punch power, yes. And he also has the elbows, the knees, the kick. He's a hard, like I never know what this guy's gonna do, man. He's a hard guy to figure out, man. So fucking fast. And his footwork, too. Because Kap is like very elusive. I see the first two rounds definitely leaning towards Kap. But then after that, I'm excited to see where it goes,” Masvidal predicted.

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Joshua Van and Manel Kape’s knockout power promises a striking war at UFC 336

Kape has some of the best striking in the division and has showcased it in previous fights by knocking out opponents cold. He has knocked out his last four opponents.

Meanwhile, Van has proved why he is the champion in the flyweight division. He has silenced his critics by defending his title with a knockout of Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328, followed by a decision victory over Alexandre Pantoja in the rematch at UFC 331.

Both fighters have great striking skills, and UFC 336 promises to be a striking fest for the fans. It will be interesting to see who leaves the octagon with the belt on January 30.