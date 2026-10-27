Dustin Poirier breaks down Movsar Evloev's controversial TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333.

"The Diamond" has trained alongside Evloev at American Top Team since Evloev first transitioned his fight camps to the Florida mega-gym in 2021. Over those five years, Poirier acted as a primary mentor, helping the previously undefeated prospect climb into the featherweight top five. He said the stoppage surprised him, and he asked how hurt Evloev was when he covered up on the ground.

Evloev's final moments on the canvas raised questions about how badly he was hurt. Paddy Pimblett has already accused Evloev of quitting after the fight . Now, Evloev's own American Top Team training partner, Dustin Poirier, has also shared his thoughts on the finish.

Movsar Evloev entered UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at 20-0, with a 10-0 UFC record and the wrestling base to threaten featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. “The Great” ended the run with a TKO at 4:54 of the second round, but the finish has split the MMA community.

"I think everybody was surprised and I think it comes down to what a lot of fans are saying like, how bad was he hurt? Did he want out of the fight? This is a teammate and a guy who I know who's dedicated and committed to this and wouldn't quit on himself so I wonder how hurt was he when he was on the ground covered up?" Poirier said.

Poirier, who retired in July 2025 with a legendary 30-10 (1 NC) professional record, then outlined two scenarios. He said a clear-headed Evloev would have been in panic mode, trying to stay alive and show the ref he was still in the fight, so he does not see him as a quitter. While he made it clear he doesn't view his teammate as a quitter, he didn't sugarcoat the reality of the situation.

"For me as a friend and a teammate of this guy and seeing him work hard, if he was in the right state of mind and knew where he was at, he quit on himself," Poirier continued. "If he was hurt and was disorientated and didn't know what position he was in or something, then he just got beat, he only knows that."

Despite the noise and skepticism surrounding his final moments on the mat, Evloev himself offered absolutely no excuses.

In his gracious statement on X, he wrote, "Alhamdulillah for everything. Today wasn't my day. Everything is written by Allah, and I accept whatever He has planned for me. Congratulations to Volk. He was the better man today. Thank you to the UFC for giving me the opportunity to fight for the title, and to all my fans."

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Evloev also praised the 38-year-old champion's longevity, branding him a good wine and true legend. He showed the sportsmanship of a true contender as he looks to rebuild from the first defeat of his career.