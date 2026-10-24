Carlos Prates Mocks Islam Makhachev’s Alleged Reluctance to Fight Him: “How He Gonna Beat Me?”

Carlos Prates has mocked Islam Makhachev over his alleged reluctance to fight him, questioning how the UFC champion could beat him if he doesn’t even want the matchup.

Islam Makhachev's rumored welterweight title fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 is reportedly off the table. The two were being discussed for the January 30, 2027 event in Toronto, and fans were just waiting for the UFC to make it official. But reports now suggest the welterweight champion won't be available. The UFC is reportedly exploring other options, although nothing has been officially confirmed. Talking about it, the Brazilian fighter took a shot at the 34-year-old for allegedly ducking the fight.

Carlos Prates Takes Shot At Islam Makhachev Amid Fight Rumors

Prates is one of the most vocal fighters at welterweight when it comes to his title shot. He has knocked out all the top contenders like Jack Della Maddalena, Leon Edwards, and more. And he is finally on the verge of getting a title shit. But it seems the champ Makhachev can't fight him right now, and Prates took a shot at the Dagestani fighter during an Instagram Q&A, claiming he heard the UFC welterweight champion doesn't even want to fight him.

“I heard that Islam don't even wanna fight bro, How he gonna beat me?” The Brazilian fighter wrote.