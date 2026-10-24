Carlos Prates Mocks Islam Makhachev’s Alleged Reluctance to Fight Him: “How He Gonna Beat Me?”
Carlos Prates has mocked Islam Makhachev over his alleged reluctance to fight him, questioning how the UFC champion could beat him if he doesn’t even want the matchup.
Islam Makhachev's rumored welterweight title fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 is reportedly off the table. The two were being discussed for the January 30, 2027 event in Toronto, and fans were just waiting for the UFC to make it official. But reports now suggest the welterweight champion won't be available. The UFC is reportedly exploring other options, although nothing has been officially confirmed. Talking about it, the Brazilian fighter took a shot at the 34-year-old for allegedly ducking the fight.
Carlos Prates Takes Shot At Islam Makhachev Amid Fight Rumors
Prates is one of the most vocal fighters at welterweight when it comes to his title shot. He has knocked out all the top contenders like Jack Della Maddalena, Leon Edwards, and more. And he is finally on the verge of getting a title shit. But it seems the champ Makhachev can't fight him right now, and Prates took a shot at the Dagestani fighter during an Instagram Q&A, claiming he heard the UFC welterweight champion doesn't even want to fight him.
“I heard that Islam don't even wanna fight bro, How he gonna beat me?” The Brazilian fighter wrote.
The 33-year-old has mentioned multiple times that he will only look for a knockout if he ever faces Makhachev. However, the welterweight champion is on a long run and hasn't lost a fight in the past 10 years. He is solidifying his legacy and aiming to crack the GOAT conversation.
Jon Jones Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Retired Too Early, Believes Islam Makhachev Is Building His GOAT Legacy
Jon Jones believes Khabib Nurmagomedov retired too early despite his incredible career. He also praised Islam Makhachev, saying the UFC champion has better striking than the former lightweight champion and is already making a huge impact on the sport.
“Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s amazing. I believe he stopped a little bit too soon. Islam has much greater striking. Islam would have to go on there. He would have to go on there. Today he’s making a huge impact,” Jones said on a Princest pizza on YouTube.
However, Jones believes Makhachev needs to keep building his legacy to cement his place among MMA's all-time greats. With a few more title defenses, the welterweight champion could definitely enter GOAT status, as he is one of the best in the UFC right now.