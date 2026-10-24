The UFC 336 main event and co-main event have been announced, and the co-headliner will feature Carlos Prates and Michael Morales for the interim 170-pound belt.

Carlos Prates' next fight has finally been announced, but it won't be against Islam Makhachev. Instead, he's been booked to face Michael Morales in the co-main event of UFC 336 for the interim welterweight title, in what promises to be an explosive standup affair.

Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales to clash in January

Despite the UFC's best attempts to schedule a welterweight title defense between reigning 170-pound champion Islam Makhachev and the heavy-handed Carlos Prates, it was recently reported that the fight fell through. Rumors suggested that Makhachev may have been dealing with an injury, but recent social media activity from the champion has revealed his dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of clarity in his weight class. He did not believe that there was a clear number one contender, forcing the UFC's hand.

Now, UFC 336 will feature a different welterweight bout, as Prates will now take on fellow 170-pound knockout artist Michael Morales for an interim belt in the co-main event. The main event, meanwhile, will be a flyweight title fight between defending champion Joshua Van and his bitter rival Manel Kape, who had recently claimed that the title fight would be next for him. As far as the welterweight division is concerned, it's a fight no one saw coming, despite both men having teased it sometime ago, but it will also be a chance for either Prates or Morales to fully set themselves apart as the definitive number one contender for Makhachev's belt.