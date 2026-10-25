NEW Michael Morales Calls Out Carlos Prates Over 10-Month Wait Before Their Fight

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates (Image Credits: Imago)

Michael Morales has called out Carlos Prates over the 10-month wait before their fight, expressing frustration with how long it is taking for the matchup to happen.

Carlos Prates was set to face Islam Makhachev, but the champ can't fight in January, and the reason hasn't been disclosed yet. Now Prates and Michael Morales are set to fight for the interim UFC welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 336 on January 30, 2027. The announcement was made during the UFC 333 broadcast. Dana White also revealed that even he doesn't know why the Dagestani fighter isn't competing in January. However, he can't keep the whole division waiting, so the UFC announced the interim title fight. As soon as the fight was announced, Morales took shots at the Brazilian. Michael Morales Fires Back At Carlos Prates For Calling Him A Coward, Tells Him To Quit Smoking Ahead Of UFC 336 Morales fired back at Prates after being called a coward, questioning why the 33-year-old needed ten months to prepare for a fight against him. The Ecuadorian fighter said he doesn't make excuses and is ready to take any opportunity that comes his way. In a recent post, the 27-year-old said,

"You called me a coward, but you needed ten months to get ready to fight me? Bro, I don’t make excuses. I wait for my moment and take whatever opportunity comes my way. Now shut your mouth and quit smoking, because trust me, you’re gonna need those lungs." The Brazilian enters with three consecutive knockout wins, while Morales remains undefeated at 19-0. The winner is expected to face Makhachev in a title unification fight. After the January fight fell through, Dana White brought up what Makhachev had said after beating Ian Garry. Dana White Blasts Islam Makhachev For Holding Up UFC Welterweight Division White criticized Islam Makhachev for holding up the UFC welterweight division after he reportedly backed out of a planned January fight. White claimed Makhachev only fights once a year and told the UFC he wanted to wait until after Ramadan, insisting that the division needs to keep moving. "Islam fights like once a year. He was slated for January, and then said 'I don't want to fight until after Ramadan. You can't hold up divisions like this. You gotta keep moving," White said in a recent press conference. However, Makhachev had said in August that he wanted to fight before Ramadan, preferably in January, because he was 34 and didn't want to waste time. His earlier comments appear to contradict White's latest claims. Now fans, and even the UFC boss, want to know the real reason behind the pullout from the January fight.