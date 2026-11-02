NEW Two Years Ago Today: The Edmonton Masterpiece That Reignited Brandon Moreno Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Amir Albazi battles Brandon Moreno in their flyweight fight during the UFC EDMONTON event Imago Images

Brandon Moreno resurrected his UFC career two years ago today after a clinical showcase against Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton.

From This Article 1 . Re-establishing Dominance at 125 Pounds

It is hard to believe two years have passed since Brandon Moreno put on one of the most complete boxing clinics the flyweight division has ever seen. On Nov. 2, 2024, the former two-time UFC Flyweight champion found himself standing at a major career crossroads. "The Baby Face Assassin" was coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Sensing burnout after a grueling stretch of title fights, Moreno stepped away from the Octagon to clear his head. When he returned to anchor UFC Fight Night in Edmonton against rising contender Amir Albazi, nobody knew quite what to expect. What unfolded over 25 minutes was a masterclass.

Re-establishing Dominance at 125 Pounds From the opening horn, a refreshed Moreno operated with razor-sharp timing. His crisp jab repeatedly popped Albazi’s head back, while smooth lateral footwork allowed him to slide completely out of danger. Albazi, who entered the bout undefeated in the UFC, simply had no answers for the speed and volume coming his way. According to official UFC statistics, Moreno landed a staggering 132 significant strikes over five rounds while holding Albazi to just 63 total strikes landed. The Mexican star outlanded his opponent in every single round, making the judge’s scorecards a total formality. When the decision was read, the judges handed down dominant scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 50-45. It was not just a rebound victory; it was a reminder to the entire 125-pound division that Moreno was far from finished at the highest level. Taking time away allowed Moreno to rebuild his rhythm, refine his striking base, and rediscover the joy of competing. His performance in Alberta proved that taking a mental reset can be a fighter's most dangerous weapon, solidifying his spot right near the top of the flyweight mountain.