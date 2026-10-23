The British flyweight believes the experience gained against Royval will help him make better decisions when he faces Ramazan Temirov.

Looking back at that defeat, Kavanagh identified areas where he needs to improve, explaining that he rushed certain situations against the more experienced contender.

Kavanagh entered the UFC in 2024 after competing in Dana White's Contender Series and quickly established himself as a promising flyweight. The Englishman went 2-1 inside the Octagon before scoring an upset victory over former champion Brandon Moreno . In his most recent appearance, Kavanagh was submitted by Royval in July.

Lone'er Kavanagh is looking to bounce back from his second loss since joining the UFC when he faces Ramazan Temirov at UFC 333 . The British flyweight suffered a third-round submission defeat to Brandon Royval in July, but he believes the setback provided valuable lessons ahead of another important test in the division.

"It's about decision-making," Kavanagh told MMA Fighting. "Making the right decisions at the right point, not rushing. I felt like I rushed a little bit on certain aspects. I made the wrong decisions elsewhere, and it's just learning from those. That's what it is, it's all experience at the end of the day, and I was in there with someone that has so much experience, I learned a lot from him."

Lone'er Kavanagh Expects Exciting Fight Against Ramazan Temirov

Kavanagh will face another dangerous opponent in Temirov, who enters the matchup undefeated in the UFC and coming off a first-round knockout victory over former title challenger Steve Erceg. The Uzbek fighter is known for his aggressive approach and punching power, qualities Kavanagh believes will make their matchup entertaining.

The British flyweight also expects his own power to be a factor, describing the contest as a potential clash between Temirov's power and his speed.

"You can definitely see he's got dynamite in his hands," Kavanagh said. "Likes to come forward and throw big shots, looping shots. But I think that's what makes it so exciting. I feel like that's what makes this fight so exciting. Power vs. speed, almost kind of thing. I like to think I've got power in my hands as well, so it will be a good fight to watch."

Kavanagh and Temirov will meet on the main card of UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.