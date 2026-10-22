Ramazan Temirov eyes Joshua Van title fight after UFC 333

The flyweight contender believes he has the skills to defeat the UFC champion but must first get past Lone'er Kavanagh on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters during Wednesday's UFC 333 media day, Temirov expressed confidence in his chances against Van but acknowledged that his immediate focus is on the challenge ahead.

Van is expected to defend his flyweight title against Manel Kape in early 2027, but Temirov wants to put himself in contention for a future title shot. The Uzbek fighter is confident that his striking skills could make a matchup against the champion an exciting contest.

Ramazan Temirov already has his sights set on a potential title fight against Joshua Van . The Uzbek fighter will face Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC 333 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, looking to strengthen his position in the division and move closer to a shot at the belt.

"Joshua Van is a guy who likes to strike on the feet, and I think we're going to have a good fight," Temirov said. "No matter who's going to be in front of me, I'm always ready. I don't think there's anyone who's very dangerous in my division, so I think our fight makes sense, and it's going to be good. When I get there, we're going to see how it's going to be, but I think it will go my way."

Ramazan Temirov Excited to Face Lone'er Kavanagh

Before he can seriously pursue a title opportunity, Temirov must get past Kavanagh, who is ranked above him in the UFC flyweight division. The Englishman is coming off a submission loss to Brandon Royval in July, while Temirov returned to action that same month with a first-round TKO victory over former title challenger Steve Erceg.

With their fight just around the corner, Temirov made it clear that he was pleased to get the matchup he had requested. The Uzbek fighter also pointed out that he expects both fighters to showcase their striking skills and promised to deliver an entertaining performance as he looks to climb the rankings.

"I'm so happy that I could get the fight that I was asking for, and hopefully I'm going to show a good fight and good skills in this fight," Temirov said. "After his last fight, he did a good performance and he's standing in the top rankings above me, so that's why I chose him so we can both show the striking skills in our fight, and hopefully it's going to be good. Inshallah, like my last fight, I'll try to perform at my best. I'm not going to talk a lot. I'll just show you guys a beautiful show and a beautiful fight."

Temirov and Kavanagh will meet on the main card of UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The event will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, with the division's belt on the line.