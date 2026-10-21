Central Asian prospect Ramazan Temirov has risen to become a standout name in the UFC’s flyweight division.

It was after his final setback in 2019 that Temirov seemed to have reinvented himself, for has yet to lose since, winning another seven contests in a row before signing with RIZIN in 2023. There, “Temurlan” became a fighter to watch out for after recording two back-to-back first round knockouts in the span of five months. His reputation for ending his matches quickly gained the attention of UFC brass, who brought him into the fold in 2024.

Over the course of his stint on the competitive Asian circuit, Ramazan Temirov rose to international prominence after phenomenal showings in organizations like WLF W.A.R.S. and Muradov Professional League. Fighting as low as strawweight and as high as featherweight, the Uzbek ended his first five bouts as a professional before suffering a period of inconsistency, logging an 8-3 record by 2020.

At UFC 333 this weekend, he is aiming to prove he definitively belongs in the weight class's upper most echelon.

Ramazan Temirov Becoming a Top UFC Prospect

It was at the Meta Apex (formerly known as the UFC Apex) in Las Vegas that Ramazan Temirov would get the chance to announce himself to fight fans around the globe, for he was awarded a coveted featured preliminary scrap against the seasoned promotional veteran CJ Vergara. Despite being disadvantaged in terms of both reach and height, Temirov swiftly dispatched Vergara with an onslaught of punches, an onslaught that forced the American to literally run away to net another stoppage before the first horn.

Taking out divisional luminary Charles Johnson in his next Octagon outing, Temirov took on a massive step up in competition at UFC Fight Night 282 when he faced off with former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg. Keeping to his finishing ways, the Uzbek sent the Etihad Arena crowd into an absolute frenzy after starching the Aussie with a phenomenal punch that sent him plummeting to the canvas.

Looking Ahead to Ramazan Temirov’s Fight at UFC 333

Collecting the biggest victory of his career to date back in July, Ramazan Temirov has firmly cemented his position as arguably the hardest-hitting 125-lb male combatant on the roster. Heading into UFC 333, he has the chance to solidify his place near the top of the division’s pecking order when he locks horns with English star Lone'er Kavanagh.

Punching his own ticket into the UFC after a superb first round knockout win on the Contender Series back in 2024, the then undefeated Kavanagh won his first two bouts in the company before dropping his zero to the always-game Charles Johnson. The 27-year-old, has since gone 1-1 in his last two tilts, trouncing previous champion Brandon Moreno and giving Brandon Royval a hard run for his money until the American ended their clash in the third by choking out Kavanagh.

With four spots separating them on the UFC’s flyweight media rankings, Temirov can set himself up for even grander trips to the Octagon should he manage to subdue Kavanagh in impressive fashion at UFC 333. Now with the belt nearly within his reach, “Temurlan” is aiming to become a pound-for-pound figure in the sport by becoming the first mixed martial artist from Uzbekistan to have organizational gold wrapped around their waist.