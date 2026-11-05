Carlos Prates Continues Taking Shots At Islam Makhachev
Carlos Prates shares Islam Makhachev’s quotes to mock him for the current UFC welterweight drama.
After Islam Makhachev had retained his title against Ian Garry, the UFC world was eager to find out who’s next. Initially, there were a couple of names who would have been the perfect matchup- Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. However, soon after, the tide began to turn towards Prates. In fact, Makhachev himself, too, had admitted and acknowledged the Brazilian’s worth.
However, in the current scheme of things, that possibility is pretty much dead. Instead, both Prates and Morales will be fighting against each other for the interim welterweight title. The winner will then go on to challenge the Dagestani legend. Unhappy about the situation, the 33-year-old star is not shy about being vocal about his stance.
Taking to his Instagram story recently, Prates posted a screenshot of Makhachev’s quote at the UFC PI. It read, “What does this title represent? It means you are the best in the world And if you are the best in the world, it doesn't matter who is going to be there across from you. What could I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!”
Prates perhaps decided to point out the irony of the situation. While Makhachev had earlier stated how he would never turn down fights, the present drama about the welterweight title fight did not reflect a similar mentality.
Carlos Prates Has Taken Multiple Verbal Shots At Islam Makhachev
Prates seems to be very excited about getting a title fight. But when that did not happen, things seemed to have gotten bitter between the two. Lashing out at the 170-pound champion, the Brazilian fighter recently told Laerte Viana in an interview, “He comes out saying he wants to be an active champion, this and that. Hunter even said that date was reserved for him. Then he just came out and said he didn’t want it. He chickened out.”
He further added, “I was pretty pissed off, but what can you do? The situation I’m in now is that I have to beat Morales and win the interim belt. I’m going to focus on him, then I’m going to come back and beat Makhachev twice as hard just to teach him a lesson and make him stop being such a p*ssy.”