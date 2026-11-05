Carlos Prates Continues Taking Shots At Islam Makhachev

Carlos Prates shares Islam Makhachev’s quotes to mock him for the current UFC welterweight drama.

After Islam Makhachev had retained his title against Ian Garry, the UFC world was eager to find out who’s next. Initially, there were a couple of names who would have been the perfect matchup- Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. However, soon after, the tide began to turn towards Prates. In fact, Makhachev himself, too, had admitted and acknowledged the Brazilian’s worth.

However, in the current scheme of things, that possibility is pretty much dead. Instead, both Prates and Morales will be fighting against each other for the interim welterweight title. The winner will then go on to challenge the Dagestani legend. Unhappy about the situation, the 33-year-old star is not shy about being vocal about his stance.

Taking to his Instagram story recently, Prates posted a screenshot of Makhachev’s quote at the UFC PI. It read, “What does this title represent? It means you are the best in the world And if you are the best in the world, it doesn't matter who is going to be there across from you. What could I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!”