ACBJJ 23 announces Rousimar Palhares vs. Andre Galvao, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Rodolfo Vieira
The Brazilian jiu-jitsu event will take place in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 13, with the two matchups set for different weight classes.
ACBJJ has announced two high-profile matchups for its upcoming ACBJJ 23 event, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling competition set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 13. Former UFC fighter Rousimar Palhares will face jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao in the main event, while UFC middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Rodolfo Vieira will meet in the co-main event.
Rousimar Palhares to Face Andre Galvao at ACBJJ 23
Palhares, a former UFC middleweight and welterweight, will face Galvao in a no-gi match at up to 100 kg. The Brazilian is known for his submission skills, particularly his heel hook. He competed in the UFC before being released from the promotion in 2013.
Galvao, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the greatest competitors in Brazilian jiu-jitsu history. The multiple-time world champion and ADCC champion also had a brief MMA career, compiling a 5-2 record and competing for Strikeforce before turning his attention to coaching and leading the Atos Jiu-Jitsu team.
Kelvin Gastelum and Rodolfo Vieira Set For 90 kg Grappling Match in ACBJJ 23
The co-main event will see Gastelum and Vieira compete in a no-gi match at up to 90 kg. Both fighters compete in the UFC's middleweight division, but the matchup will put their grappling skills in the spotlight rather than their mixed martial arts backgrounds.
Vieira is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor who won multiple IBJJF World Championships and the 2015 ADCC World Championship before transitioning to MMA. Known as "The Black Belt Hunter," he joined the UFC in 2019 and has built his career around his grappling and submission game. In September, Vieira returned to the win column in the UFC after defeating Robert Bryczek by unanimous decision.
Gastelum, a former UFC middleweight interim title challenger, has competed against some of the promotion's biggest names during his MMA career. The American will now face Vieira in a grappling match. Inside the Octagon, Gastelum last competed in April, when he suffered a submission defeat to Vicente Luque.
ACBJJ 23 is scheduled for Nov. 13 in Rio de Janeiro, with Palhares vs. Galvao headlining the event and Gastelum vs. Vieira serving as the co-main event.