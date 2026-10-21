The Brazilian jiu-jitsu event will take place in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 13, with the two matchups set for different weight classes.

ACBJJ has announced two high-profile matchups for its upcoming ACBJJ 23 event, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling competition set to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 13. Former UFC fighter Rousimar Palhares will face jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao in the main event, while UFC middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Rodolfo Vieira will meet in the co-main event.

Rousimar Palhares to Face Andre Galvao at ACBJJ 23

Palhares, a former UFC middleweight and welterweight, will face Galvao in a no-gi match at up to 100 kg. The Brazilian is known for his submission skills, particularly his heel hook. He competed in the UFC before being released from the promotion in 2013.

Galvao, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the greatest competitors in Brazilian jiu-jitsu history. The multiple-time world champion and ADCC champion also had a brief MMA career, compiling a 5-2 record and competing for Strikeforce before turning his attention to coaching and leading the Atos Jiu-Jitsu team.