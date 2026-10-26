NEW Damian Pinas Steps Up for High-Stakes Clash With Baisangur Susurkaev Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Damian Pinas IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Damian Pinas steps in to face Baisangur Susurkaev at UFC 335 on December 12 after Ryan Gandra exits the reported matchup.

Damian Pinas could finally get his wish to face Baisangur Susurkaev inside the Octagon. The surging UFC middleweight is reportedly in talks to replace Ryan Gandra against the undefeated prospect at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas. The potential matchup would bring their ongoing rivalry to a head, with both fighters looking to strengthen their positions in the 185-pound division. The fight is reportedly in the works, but the UFC has yet to officially confirm the booking. Damian Pinas Gets His Desired Matchup Pinas has been pushing for a showdown with Susurkaev after accusing his fellow middleweight of avoiding the matchup. The Surinamese fighter previously called for the contest while outlining his plans to return to action before the end of 2026.

“I moved from Susurkaev because he wasn't accepting the fight,” Pinas told MMA Junkie. “He didn't want the smoke. So that's why I say, 'OK, move forward. Let's go to a top 15.' But if he still wants the smoke, let the UFC send the contract. Let's get it booked. Let's fight 12th December. Let's get it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violent Rounds (@violentrounds) Pinas also questioned Susurkaev's undefeated record, insisting he could hand the prospect his first professional loss. His comments added personal tension to a potential matchup that would pit two promising finishers against each other. Susurkaev and Pinas Bring Finishing Power Susurkaev enters the conversation with a perfect 12-0 professional record. The 25-year-old earned his UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series in 2025 and has won all three of his Octagon appearances. His latest win came against Djorden Santos at UFC 328, where he secured a third-round rear-naked choke submission. Pinas, meanwhile, holds an 11-1 record and has established himself as a dangerous knockout artist since joining the UFC. He most recently stopped Andrey Pulyaev via first-round knockout at UFC 332, extending his winning streak and continuing his impressive run in the promotion. With Ryan Gandra reportedly out of the picture, Pinas could get the opportunity he has been demanding. If finalized, the December 12 clash would give both middleweights a chance to make a statement as they pursue bigger opportunities in the UFC.