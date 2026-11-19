Kayla Harrison has revealed that her win over Amanda Nunes could potentially be the last fight of her career.

This past weekend, Harrison defended her bantamweight belt at MSG in New York. During round 1, every time the champion tried to close in, "The Lioness" punished her multiple times with heavy right hands. However, Harrison refused to back down, and in round 2, she hit Nunes with a judo throw and trapped her on the ground. Amanda Nunes then reversed the momentum in the third round. She took the champion down against the fence and even got her back. Harrison eventually found a way to reach full mount and split Nunes open with an elbow. By the fourth round, the 36-year-old appeared to have run out of gas. Still, Harrison caught a kick and chased Nunes down as she tried to escape. She then took her back and locked in a rear naked choke until Nunes finally tapped out at 1:27. The win improved her pro MMA record to 20-1.

Kayla Harrison Says She Is at Peace With Her Career

This Tuesday, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. While many expected Harrison to walk away after beating the UFC Hall of Famer, she said she is waiting for the dust to settle before making such an important decision about her future.



The reigning champion fell in love with fighting since she started training twice a day at 12 years old. Now, at 36, her body has been through a lot. Before fighting Nunes, she spent seventeen months out of the cage, including healing from spinal fusion surgery in January and after dealing with 5 herniated discs in her neck. She said:



“I’m 36 and my body is... my body has been through the wringer for a long time now. So, yeah, I’m not going to make any fast decisions.”



Thus, the reigning champion believes there is a real chance that her win against Nunes was her last fight. She said:



“Listen, time waits for no man or woman, and I am at peace with my career. I was at peace before this, and I’m even more at peace now. We’ll see what happens.”



Additionally, Harrison thinks her last fight has left her nose broken again, and she also needs an MRI of her foot after an X-ray showed a possible bone chip.

Kayla Harrison Says the Price Went Up for a 145-Pound Rematch

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has already accepted a rematch at 145 pounds. During UFC 334's pre-fight press conference, Harrison offered an automatic rematch at the aforementioned weight so she could win a second belt. But now things have changed. She said:



“The price went up. For sure. I gotta figure out if I can do this anymore. That’s a question for me and God. I don’t know.”

For now, Kayla Harrison has achieved everything she set out to do in her career and is not willing to continue unless she can fully commit to the sport.



