Dustin Poirier backs Aaron Pico to become a UFC champion after his impressive knockout win over Losene Keita at UFC 333.

The impressive KO victory has earned him heavy praise from the MMA community. Recently, Dustin Poirier weighed in and said he feels Pico has what it takes to be a UFC champion.

Pico bounced back in his second UFC outing by outpointing Patricio Pitbull to get the victory. He silenced his doubters in his third and most recent fight, at UFC 333, where it took him just 74 seconds to knock out former Oktagon champion Losene Keita.

Aaron Pico was one of the most exciting featherweights outside the UFC , and the anticipation for his debut was on another level. However, he suffered a brutal spinning-elbow knockout against Lerone Murphy in his debut at UFC 319, which raised many questions about his future in the promotion.

Dustin Poirier backs Aaron Pico to become UFC champion

On the Deep Waters show, Poirier, who was among the panelists discussing Pico’s impressive victory over Keita, praised the featherweight’s physical abilities and overall potential.

‘The Diamond’ feels Pico possesses all the attributes required to become a world champion. That said, he also highlighted the importance of making smart decisions under pressure and avoiding mistakes that could cost him plenty.

“Aaron Pico has everything, all the attributes to be the world champion if he can stay out of his own way and continue to make smart decisions under those lights, man,” Poirier said.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Poirier is not the only one who feels Pico could become featherweight champion in the near future. Henry Cejudo has also expressed a similar view, praising the former Bellator standout’s patience in his fights. He also praised the 30-year-old’s wrestling.

However, Chris Weidman has raised questions about Pico’s ability to take shots, pointing to his brutal knockout loss to Murphy.

Chris Weidman raises concerns about Aaron Pico's chin despite praising his talent

Weidman also shared his assessment of the featherweight contender on the same Deep Waters show. He highlighted Pico’s exceptional background in boxing and wrestling.

However, he also raised concerns about the damage Pico has absorbed throughout his fighting career, particularly following his knockout loss to Murphy.

“Golden Glove champion, one of the best high school wrestlers of all time. Then you could see how good he is, but then his chin just got a little suspect. Man, I just hope his chin holds up because I think he's one of the best fighters we have,” Weidman said.

Pico is now 2-1 in the UFC. For his next challenge, he wants to run it back with Murphy. Neither fighter’s next bout has been scheduled yet, so it remains to be seen whether the UFC books the rematch.