Undefeated featherweight prospect Murtazali Magomedov goes the distance for the first time in his career, surviving a wild war against Jose Delano at UFC Vegas 124.

The bout opened with Delano quickly making his presence felt on the feet. Switching stances and landing heavy low kicks, the Brazilian controlled the range early, leaving behind a very frustrated Magomedov.

At UFC Vegas 124 inside the Meta APEX, rising featherweight prospect Murtazali Magomedov went to the judges' scorecards for the very first time in his professional career. Matched up against the tough Brazilian Jose Delano in a featured preliminary bout, the Kyrgyzstan native was forced to fight back from adversity, earning a thrilling unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

The perfect finishing record may be over, but Murtazali Magomedov’s undefeated zero is still alive.

His brilliant tactics earned him the opening round on all three judges' scorecards.

However, Magomedov kept his composure, never giving in to panic. He made key adjustments in the second frame, turning up his unrelenting Dagestani-style wrestling pressure that he is so famous for.

Soon enough, Magomedov had Delano grounded in both the second and third rounds. His explosive takedowns were incredible; however, the tough Brazilian kept scrambling back to his feet, keeping up a fast-paced, chaotic, and unpredictable fight all the way to the final bell.

The Last-Second Left Hook Stunner

As the fight was coming toward its end during the third round, things began looking very unpredictable. Of course, Magomedov brilliantly delivered the ultimate dramatic end to an already drama-filled fight.

With the final bell just seconds away, Magomedov delivered a crushing left hook that sent Delano crashing to the canvas. Although he rushed in to finish the fight, the dramatic, late knockdown proved decisive, earning Magomedov the final round and leading all three judges to award him identical 29-28 scorecards.

Building True Contender Pedigree

Improving his flawless record to 12-0, Magomedov showcased that he had the heart of a true finish-master, even when a fight goes the distance. He not only survived a grueling 15-minute acid test against a dangerous contender but also established himself as a major threat after his run on Dana White's Contender Series.