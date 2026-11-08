More than 13 years after their WSOF 2 main event, Andrei Arlovski and late UFC star Anthony Johnson are back in the headlines.

That explanation, however, hasn't stopped the criticism. Among those who took issue with his remarks was UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley, who was particularly offended by what the former heavyweight champion had to say about his idol.

The Belarusian's comments about being the real winner because he was still alive struck many as insensitive, particularly given Johnson's untimely passing in 2022 at 38. Arlovski has since apologized and explained what he meant, insisting that his words were about his own battles with cancer and gratitude for being alive, not a celebration of Johnson's death.

While fight fans often revisit controversial bouts and memorable moments from the past, this time, it was Arlovski's remarks about his former opponent that stirred controversy.

Joaquin Buckley Calls Out Andrei Arlovski Over Anthony Johnson Remarks

Arlovski first sparked the controversy during a recent exclusive interview with David Guttman, where the 47-year-old looked back on his fight with “Rumble.” Recalling the damage Johnson inflicted during their heavyweight clash, he said, “He broke my jaw in two places, at the end of the first round…I fought two more rounds. Honestly, I still think that I won that fight, but unfortunately, the judges gave it to him (Johnson).”

The bout took place in March 2013, with Johnson dropping the former UFC heavyweight champion with a thudding right hand towards the end of the opening round. The punch left Arlovski with a broken jaw, but he managed to survive the remaining two rounds and take the fight to the judges. All three scored it 29-28 in Johnson's favor, handing “Rumble” a unanimous decision victory.

There was, however, some controversy surrounding the result. Arlovski's corner disputed the timekeeping during the opening round, suggesting that it had continued beyond the scheduled duration. Despite the disagreement, Johnson's performance earned him the decision, and he had nothing but praise for his opponent afterward. In fact, he called Arlovski one of his idols, showing the respect he had for the former champion.

That history made Arlovski's next remark all the more jarring for many fans.

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Ill of Deceased Opponent

“But I’m a winner anyway. He’s dead, I’m alive,” he said. The comment immediately drew criticism, with Gilbert Burns among those left stunned by what he had heard. The Brazilian welterweight simply responded, “WHAT???”

As clips of the interview began circulating online, Buckley also weighed in. “New Mansa” shared a video expressing his admiration for Johnson, whom he credited with inspiring his own approach to fighting.

He said, “Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, baby. That’s the man right there that inspired me to be the knockout artist that I’m. But Anthony “Rumble” Johnson didn’t get the love that was deserved. And now you have this individual that’s speaking ill about him, and the man is gone - dead and gone.”

Buckley then questioned whether Arlovski had intended the remark as a joke, but felt it spoke to something deeper. “I don’t know if it was just a bad idea to make a joke, but it just shows you, right? How you really feel about us?” he asked. “It just shows you the lack of respect they have for us to even consider to even come out and say something like that: ‘He may have won the fight, but I won because he’s dead and I’m here.'”

Arlovski Opens up About Cancer Battles While Apologizing to Johnson’s Family

Following the backlash, Arlovski took to Instagram to explain what he meant, making it clear that he never intended to portray Johnson's death as some kind of victory. The former heavyweight champion acknowledged that “Rumble” had beaten him inside the Octagon fair and square, adding that he had nothing but respect for him as a fighter.

He also offered some personal context behind his choice of words. The 47-year-old revealed that he had fought cancer three times, describing those experiences as battles far more difficult than anything he had encountered during his fighting career.

Having faced the possibility of losing his own life, he said, had given him a different appreciation for simply being alive. Arlovski, who is now a bare knuckle boxer, also accepted responsibility for how his comments came across, explaining that English being his second language sometimes made it difficult to express exactly what he was thinking.

Subsequently, he apologized to everyone he had hurt or offended, specifically mentioning Johnson's family and loved ones.

He wrote, “What I was trying to say is that the greatest victory in life isn’t about winning a fight. It’s about being alive, being grateful and having another chance to wake up tomorrow morning! None of us knows what tomorrow will bring !! Not me, Not you, Nobody !!!”

Arlovski ended his message by returning to the one thing he wanted to make absolutely clear: the result of their 2013 fight was never in question. Johnson won that night, and nothing Arlovski said could change it. He closed with a tribute to the late fighter, writing, “Anthony won our fight. Nothing will ever change that. Cancer is not a competition. Death is not a victory. LIFE is the GIFT. Rest in peace, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson – Andrei “THE PIT BULL” Arlovski.”