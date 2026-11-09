BMF champion Max Holloway joins the expanding line of UFC stars calling out Joaquin Buckley after "New Mansa" crashed out at fans during a heated gaming livestream.

"F** you too, bi a na. Who the f you talking to? The n*a's little fanboys are in here running their f*** mouths."

The welterweight contender reached his breaking point during a recent gaming livestream. He unleashed an angry rant directed at a viewer in his chat, lashing out at critics and fellow fighters, and managing to spark widespread shock and buzz across combat sports media.

Joaquin Buckley's recent online outbursts have officially caught the attention of some of the UFC's biggest names.

From Streaming Meltdown to Roster Confrontations

However, Buckley's recent explosive livestream is not an isolated incident. In fact, this marked only the latest chapter in a turbulent month of public feuds.

Over the past couple of weeks, "New Mansa" has been aggressively targeting several high-profile UFC fighters, including Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkov, and Dustin Poirier, over their online banter and controversial language.

However, the recent heated response during his livestream simply took things to another level, pushing the already rising tension to a breaking point. He managed to draw some extremely intense reactions from across the MMA landscape.

Buckley's Uphill Battle to Reset His Career

For Buckley, the unfolding of this online drama came at a pivotal point in his fighting career. Soon after a string of high-stakes setbacks inside the Octagon, including a hard-fought decision loss to Mike Malott, Buckley decided to turn to livestreaming to keep himself in the spotlight.

However, his methods caused him to alienate fans. Picking fights and taking shots at fan favorites like Poirier and Holloway caused the 32-year-old Missouri native to take a massive gamble with his public persona.

Right now, it is too soon to tell whether his gaming stream outburst will help him land his next big-money match or dig him into a deeper hole. But one thing is for sure, Joaquin Buckley has ensured that the entire UFC locker room has their eyes on him.