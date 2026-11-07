Marvin Vettori reacts to racist slur controversy, netizens citing his brother's fire accident

Marvin Vettori sparked controversy with his use of a racist epithet, and he's now reacted to some fans using his brother's accident against him.

The Italian combatant has gotten into a war of words with several MMA fans amid criticism over his use of a racist epithet and their (the fans') use of his brother's tragic passing.

Poirier was arrested at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia, back in June -- an incident wherein he unleashed profanity-laced tirades at the police officers and other airport staff. That included his use of the N-word. Poirier stated, "It's gonna be bad my n**ga." The Louisianian later apologized for his actions.

Poirier's aforementioned statement, which was said to have been made in an inebriated state, was eventually turned into a meme by certain sections of the MMA community. Meanwhile, many others noted that its severity mustn't be downplayed.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland -- who's long been condemned by many fans for what they deem are consistently racist and bigoted remarks on his part -- has also often used the term "n**ga."

Joaquin Buckley recently expressed his disapproval of both Poirier and Strickland using the term, as the term is generally acceptable for use only among persons of African descent. While Buckley is of African-American descent, Poirier and Strickland are said to be of Caucasian descent.

As such, Buckley even confronted Strickland in person and urged him to refrain from using the racist epithet. Strickland disagreed with him and instead posted footage of him knocking Buckley down in sparring. Meanwhile, Poirier jibed at Buckley and wrote, "Tryna get some views? Shut up or kill me!"

Buckley followed up by warning that he'd confront Poirier and won't throw the first strike but won't get hit first either.

Well, Marvin Vettori soon weighed in on the debacle. The veteran MMA fighter has himself been criticized by a number of fans for his repeated use of the term "n**ga," a racist slur against the African-American community. Taking aim at Buckley, Vettori wrote:

"Buckley looking for clouts, this n**ga thing its absolutely nonsense, you can't tell me black people of today feel anything of what it was for black slaves back then, we read it on history books. Eventually you gonna have to get over it right??? Or is this gonna be forever?"

Vettori added, "Then every race would have to hate every other if we had to keep count of all history. All it does its spreading division between one another. The word like many other its offensive depending on the context, if it wasn't blacks wouldn't use every 2 aeconds. The more you police it the more people are gonna say it."

Seemingly playing on the infamous Dustin Poirier statement from his airport incident again, Vettori wrote, "Its gon be ok ma n**ga."

Buckley looking for clouts, this nigga thing its absolutely nonsense, you can’t tell me black people of today feel anything of what it was for black slaves back then, we read it on history books. Eventually you gonna have to get over it right??? Or is this gonna be forever? Then every race would have to hate every other if we had to keep count of all history. All it does its spreading division between one another. The word like many other its offensive depending on the context, if it wasn’t blacks wouldn’t use every 2 aeconds The more you police it the more people are gonna say it. Its gon be ok ma nigga — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 5, 2026

Marvin Vettori's allegedly edited X post, reaction to critics citing his brother's fire accident

Marvin Vettori's views elicited a sharp backlash. Also, some quarters of the mixed martial arts realm hit out at Vettori by mocking him over his brother's unfortunate death. The UFC fighter's younger brother, Patrick Vettori, passed away due to smoke inhalation in a house fire in Italy last year.

Vettori, on his part, sounded off against those who brought up his brother as a response to his racist slur controversy. Taking to X, he noted, "It's crazy how f**king low these people are by all talking sh** about my brother. You guys never fail to represent yourself."

Nevertheless, some netizens subsequently alleged that Vettori's X post was edited. They highlighted that his aforementioned post's initial version ended with the following remark, "You guys never fail to represent yourself, bunch of f**king chimps."

Vettori's alleged use of the term "chimps" further flared up the controversy, as it's yet another term used as a racist slur. Moreover, an X user appeared to associate instigating and then crying foul with Vettori's race, to which he replied, "That's actually typical black lol."

Furthermore, an observer seemed to suggest that Vettori shouldn't cry after having initiated the war of words with racist assertions. The 33-year-old responded, "I ain't crying sh** I'm just staying facts, the rage you put out because I use the word n**ga its exactly why we should all use it."

Vettori is currently on a five-fight losing streak, with his latest Octagon outing seeing him suffer a unanimous decision defeat against Ismail Naurdiev at UFC 332 last month.

Check out the screenshots of some of Marvin Vettori's remarks on X below: