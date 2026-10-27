NEW Andrei Arlovski Shares Powerful Message After Beating Cancer Three Times Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Andrei Arlovski Imago

Andrei Arlovski reveals his cancer battle after defeating Ben Rothwell to capture the BKFC heavyweight title at age 47.

From This Article 1 . Arlovski Opens Up About His Cancer Battle

Andrei Arlovski has opened up about the personal struggles that have shaped his incredible longevity in combat sports, sharing that he triumphed over cancer not once, but three times before seizing the BKFC Heavyweight Championship. The former UFC champion defeated Ben Rothwell at BKFC KnuckleMania VI on Feb. 7, adding another major achievement to his decades-long career. Now, Arlovski is channeling his experiences to inspire others who are facing their own challenges. Arlovski Opens Up About His Cancer Battle Arlovski recently shared his story on Instagram, explaining that his health struggles began long before his latest championship triumph. According to his account, he first underwent surgery in 2010, faced another cancer-related episode in 2013, and had a kidney tumor removed in February 2025. He also revealed that doctors removed 28 lymph nodes and that he underwent chemotherapy during his earlier treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrei Arlovski (@andreiarlovski) “I beat CANCER 3 F… times !!! Now I am BKFC HW champion !!! This is FACT !!!” Arlovski wrote. The Belarusian-American fighter admitted that receiving the diagnosis initially left him feeling down. However, he credited his determination and support system with helping him move forward. “VERY IMPORTANT TO HAVE STRONG 💪🏻 MINDSET !!!” he added, emphasizing his refusal to surrender when confronted with adversity. Arlovski had previously kept much of his health journey private. After defeating Rothwell, he said sharing his experience could help people facing similar challenges. From Former UFC Champion to BKFC Heavyweight Champion At 47, Arlovski is still going strong in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. During KnuckleMania VI, he took down Rothwell with a third-round technical knockout after a nasty cut led the doctor to call the fight at 1:14. This win is yet another feather in Arlovski's cap, who first claimed the UFC heavyweight championship way back in 2005. Fast forward more than 20 years, and he’s now snagged a heavyweight title in a whole new combat sport. While Arlovski did share his disappointment about the slim chances of making a comeback to the UFC, this latest triumph proves that his fighting journey is far from over, even after leaving the promotion.