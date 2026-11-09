The unbeaten lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov is now free to discuss other promoters, and a move to the UFC which is still a hot topic of conversation.

There isn't currently a bout scheduled for the former Bellator and PFL Lightweight Champion . He is now free to look for possibilities elsewhere after his PFL contract expired in July, and the UFC is one possible destination.

Usman Nurmagomedov didn't take long to express his feelings on returning to action . In a recent post, the 28-year-old said that he is already missing the cage while praising his coaching staff. His hands are itching. Usman penned.

Family Has Always been at the Centre of Usman Nurmagomedov's Career

In Usman Nurmagomedov's work, family has always come first. Having his family by his side means far more to Usman than just having familiar faces around him. Khabib Nurmagomedov, his cousin and former UFC champion, has greatly influenced his growth as a fighter. Usman Nurmagomedov has already discussed Khabib's influence, claiming that he's been mentoring him since he was a young child.

Growing up, he trained under Islam Makhachev, and his older brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, competes in the UFC bantamweight class.

On Aug. 29, that familial bond was on full show at UFC Shanghai. Usman Nurmagomedov was in Umar's corner when Song Yadong gave his brother the second defeat of his professional career with a spectacular second-round knockout.

Usman Nurmagomedov rushed into the Octagon to see how Umar was doing, and it was an emotional scene. However, he briefly clashed with Song, who was rejoicing over his triumph. Some viewers questioned Usman's response, and the situation was critiqued.

Dana White, the CEO of the UFC, agreed that he had gone too far and blasted his move into the cage.

Later, Usman Nurmagomedov responded to his detractors on Instagram, stressing that they would never comprehend the importance of brothers defending one another.

Usman Nurmagomedov: A Fighter with Unfinished Business

Outside of the UFC, Usman Nurmagomedov has already established himself as one of the most successful lightweights. In November 2022, he fought Patricky Freire to win the Bellator lightweight title. Following Bellator's merger with the PFL, he maintained his dominance, defeating Paul Hughes twice in 2025 to win the PFL lightweight title.

On July 31, he made his most recent appearance at PFL New York versus Archie Colgan. Usman won by TKO at 3:42 after using punches to stop the unbeaten American in the opening round. The outcome was also the final bout of his PFL contract.

Usman Nurmagomedov is well-rounded, has a strong kicking game, and has expressed a desire to compete against the top players.

The UFC could be Usman Nurmagomedov's Next Destination

On Oct. 29, Usman Nurmagomedov's 90-day window of exclusivity to negotiate with the PFL ended, making his immediate future more apparent. He may now bargain with the UFC and other promotions.

Although the promotion has not formally acknowledged the stated amount, he reportedly declined a $2 million deal to stay with the PFL. Islam Makhachev has also expressed his desire to see his colleague join the UFC. In September, the UFC Welterweight Champion stated that he believed Nurmagomedov had a 90 percent chance of being promoted.





However, it's unclear what Usman will do next. His PFL commitments have been met, and the possibility of a UFC debut is still being discussed.



One thing is evident from his most recent message, regardless of whether he advances to the UFC or returns to the PFL. Usman Nurmagomedov is prepared to make his octagon comeback.