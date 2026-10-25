Dana White says the UFC will talk to Usman Nurmagomedov when his PFL contract restrictions expire, opening the door to a potential move.

“I don’t know where he is on his contract situation,” White told reporters. “When his contract is up and he can negotiate, we’ll start talking to him.”

Speaking after UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, White made it clear that the UFC is prepared to explore the possibility, although no deal has been announced.

Usman Nurmagomedov might be on the verge of making his UFC debut, as Dana White has confirmed that the promotion is eager to chat with the undefeated lightweight once his current contract allows. The PFL champion has made quite a name for himself as one of the top fighters outside the UFC, and White’s recent remarks have sparked fresh speculation about a potential transition to the sport's biggest stage.

👀🔥 Usman Nurmagomedov could be headed to the UFC once his PFL contract expires “When his contract is up, and he can negotiate, we’ll start talking to him.” https://t.co/ZG7nNqKVlk — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 24, 2026

Nurmagomedov wrapped up his PFL contract with a win against Archie Colgan in July 2026. However, reports indicate that a 90-day exclusive negotiating period allows the PFL an opportunity to retain him before he can freely explore options with other promotions. White’s comments do not confirm that negotiations have started or that Nurmagomedov will sign with the UFC.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s Championship Pedigree

At just 28 years old, he has crafted an impressive résumé in both Bellator and the PFL. He captured the Bellator lightweight championship in 2022 and went on to claim the PFL lightweight title after the promotion took over Bellator. Fast forward to February 2026, he successfully defended his title by submitting Alfie Davis in the third round at PFL Dubai.

Nurmagomedov has also spoken openly about his ambitions. “By my side, my opinion, I’m the best lightweight in the world right now,” he told MMA Fighting earlier this year, expressing confidence in his ability to compete with the division’s leading names.

A potential UFC move would bring him into a lightweight division featuring elite contenders and his family’s established presence in the promotion. His brother Umar is already making waves in the UFC, and his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov is a legendary former champion who’s still celebrated by fans.

For now, Nurmagomedov’s destination remains undecided. White has expressed interest, but the fighter’s contractual situation and negotiations will determine what comes next.