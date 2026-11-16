The fallout was swift. On Friday, an Abu Dhabi court sentenced Nurmagomedov and five members of his team to six months in prison, slapped them with 300,000 dirham fines (roughly $81,600), and ordered their deportation. Dvalishvili and his teammate Saba Lazishvili were fined 50,000 dirhams ($13,600) each before being released, allowing the Georgian star to still compete at Saturday’s event.

The melee broke out on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in the lobby of the Yas Hilton ahead of a Real American Freestyle ( RAF ) wrestling event. Footage shared online showed PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov approaching former UFC bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili from behind and slapping him, sparking a massive scuffle between both camps.

While plenty of fighters have rushed to pick sides following the chaotic hotel brawl in Abu Dhabi, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad isn't sugarcoating things.

Speaking plainly about the mess, Muhammad (24-6, 1 NC) didn't hold back on how poorly the incident reflects on everyone involved.

"It sucks because it is embarrassing to the sport," Muhammad said. "It's embarrassing to himself, I'm sure, to his family, to his team. To let your temper get the best of you and to attack another fighter or another man, it just sucks, right?"

Accountability Inside the Camp

It was refreshing to see a former Team Khabib training partner call out Nurmagomedov for what he did wrong, especially when others stayed quiet or made excuses. Even UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev tried to defend Nurmagomedov on social media, claiming the brawl was retaliation for an earlier altercation in Georgia, while Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't even released a statement on the matter.

Manager Ali Abdelaziz eventually issued a public apology to Abu Dhabi's leadership, admitting his team "should do better as Muslims, as human beings, as athletes."

For a fighter like Usman Nurmagomedov, who had been linked to a potential UFC jump after wrapping up his PFL deal, losing his cool in a hotel lobby just cost him six months of his prime and a whole lot of goodwill.