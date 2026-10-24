A UFC insider revealed that there was a lot of attention towards both Usman Nurmagomedov and Mauricio Ruffy at the UFC 333 event.

Is the Octagon about to witness the arrival of another Dagestani star? Speculation reached a fever pitch during UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi after streamer NazUFC spotted former Bellator and PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and rising Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy getting significant attention from the UFC production crew. Sitting in the crowd at Etihad Arena, NazUFC posted on X that cameras and staff were repeatedly lingering on both lightweight stars, fueling rumors that Dana White and matchmakers might be setting the stage for a blockbuster matchup.

Building a Lightweight Clash

The timing of the production push makes plenty of sense. Nurmagomedov, who boasts an immaculate 22-0 (1 NC) professional MMA record, recently finished out his contract obligations following a series of dominant championship defenses. American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez recently indicated that Usman is primed for his UFC debut, while White confirmed the promotion's active interest in bringing Khabib's undefeated cousin onto the roster. Entering the UFC lightweight division with an unblemished record, Nurmagomedov represents one of the most anticipated promotional transfers in recent memory.

On the other side of the potential pairing, Ruffy holds a 14-3 professional record and has quickly become a fan favorite since debuting inside the Octagon. The Brazilian striker turned heads across the division with explosive finish wins over Michael Chandler and King Green, showcasing the crisp stand-up that makes him a nightmare for anyone willing to trade on the feet.