The UFC bantamweight great has dropped a new update on her retirement plans, and UFC 334 will stay central to that decision.

Speaking with UFC's Deep Waters recently, Nunes revealed the possibility of a second wind in her career.

Three years have passed since 'The Lioness' last stepped inside the cage. Still, the Brazilian hasn't lost a step, detailing her plans to chalk up another title defense if the New York City clash goes her way.

The UFC 334 Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes title bout is expected to be a double-retirement fight. Indeed, with their legendary resumes, riding off into the sunset after the anticipated clash feels like the natural next step. However, Amanda Nunes has flipped that script with the latest update on her MMA future.

“You gotta defend the belt, for sure. Then we’re gonna see.”

Holding the record for the longest combined UFC title reign, Nunes' words surely don't sound like much of a stretch. The Lioness has carded dominant streaks across both featherweight and bantamweight divisions, and whether another such spell is underway remains to be seen.

For the Brazilian, however, the decision to return to the Octagon took little hesitation. As Nunes explained, Harrison may have provided her the perfect opportunity to walk out of retirement, but she hadn't prompted it.

“I would have come back anyways. I had a hard time being away. I think I did the break at the right time… I was like so burned out and I kinda needed the break.”

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison finds herself at a completely different place in her career.

Kayla Harrison's MMA Chapter May Have Come To a Close

The UFC 334 event seems to be reigniting some careers while paying homage to others. And Kayla Harrison may potentially be on the other end of the bargain. Multiple persistent neck and back injuries that led to surgeries not only delayed Harrison's first title defense; they may have also brought the judoka's retirement closer.

"Not long — 100 percent until the wheels fall off, but … four surgeries in four years, the wheels are a little wobbly boys," Harrison told Deep Waters. "Yeah, not much longer. I am also ready to, dude I have not been on a date in like five years. I am a single mom with two kids, I home school them, I train, I just do not have any free time, so I'd would like to meet someone."

The American Top Team beast has racked up one of the most impressive profiles in combat sports, with back-to-back Olympic golds in judo in 2012 and 2016. After a fierce spell in PFL, Harrison kickstarted her UFC career with a stacked resume, quickly grabbing the 135-lbs strap in just her third outing.

Now, the reigning bantamweight queen is ready for one final quest before she calls it a career. Amanda Nunes, however, has another stint ahead of her.