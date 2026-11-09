Amanda Nunes aims to derail Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight title reign at UFC 334 with a heartwarming fight strategy from her young daughter.

A win in this bout could firmly cement Harrison into the MMA "GOAT" conversation, as everyone in the MMA community knows exactly what beating Nunes would do for her legacy.

The comeback was originally booked for January, but bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison withdrew after undergoing surgery for herniated discs in her neck. The promotion subsequently rebooked the title fight as the co-main event of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden this coming Saturday.

Amanda Nunes has not fought since June 10, 2023, when she defeated Irene Aldana at UFC 289 and retired as a two-division champion. By the time she steps into the cage this Saturday, exactly 1,253 days will have passed since that night.

However, it won't be an easy task, as Nunes has her daughter in her corner. She recently shared a direct formula for how to conquer Harrison inside the Octagon with less than a week left before the face-off

Amanda Nunes' Daughter Raegan Delivers Gameplan for Kayla Harrison Fight

A newly released 35-second clip by Championship Rounds brought a lighthearted twist to fight week, showing former two-division champion Amanda Nunes standing next to a blue van in a parking lot with her six-year-old daughter, Raegan.

The little princess stole the spotlight by physically demonstrating how to beat Harrison this Saturday. She threw a strong fist and simulated a knockout knee strike, along with demonstrating how to maintain long and short distance to conquer the current champion.

“You’re gonna like punch her in the face and then when you go close to her you’re gonna step close to her... and your knee goes in her cheek,” Raegan explained. “And that is gonna be it. I wish for my mom to get the belt every fight, and Kayla loses every fight.”

This playful blueprint stands in stark contrast to the elite, grinding stylistic clash expected inside the Octagon. Nunes (23-5) built her legendary legacy on destructive knockouts. Holding the UFC record for the longest combined title reign, the Brazilian has put together an impressive 16-2 across both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. Few can match her prowess in MMA.

Harrison (19-1), a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, claimed the bantamweight crown by submitting Julianna Peña at UFC 316 back in June 2025. So, she also returns from a long layoff to defend her title against the "Lioness."

Mammoth Fights at Top of the Bill in UFC 334

Heavyweight title contenders Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit headline the UFC 334 card. Despite serving as the co-main event, the showdown between Nunes and Harrison is dubbed one of the greatest women's bouts ever booked. Regardless of who leaves New York with the belt, this matchup is destined to be an absolute thriller, and it could potentially redefine women's MMA forever.

