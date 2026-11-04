Kayla Harrison knows exactly what's at stake ahead of her bantamweight showdown against 'The Lioness.'

In a recent interview posted by UFC Philippines on Instagram, Harrison revealed her desire for nothing short of the greatest of all time title.

Few can match Amanda Nunes' prowess in MMA. Holding the UFC record for the longest combined title reign, the Brazilian has put together an impressive 16-2 across two divisions. As the reigning champion meets the former bantamweight queen now, Harrison knows what beating Nunes will do for her legacy.

Kayla Harrison faces Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Nov. 14 for a highly anticipated bantamweight contest. Dubbed one of the greatest women's bouts ever, it holds more than the 135-lb strap on the other end. It could potentially redefine women's MMA forever.

"I will be undisputed. The greatest combat athlete of all time. I mean, well, when you talk about legends, that is the legend, you know? She's the GOAT for a reason," the bantamweight champion explained.

Indeed, the Brazilian phenom is often regarded as the best female MMA fighter to ever step inside the cage. Even in the face of threats like Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm, the Lioness's streak never wavered. However, before Kayla Harrison could even challenge her, Nunes had already retired.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist built a reputation for her world-class judo. Transitioning to MMA, Harrison went on to secure two PFL world championships before finally moving to UFC in 2024. Only three fights later, she now sits on the division's throne.

As the Lioness returns to the Octagon after more than three years, Kayla Harrison finally has the opportunity to throw it down against one of MMA's best and cement her name in the combat hall of fame.

From Teammates to Rivals: Harrison Recalls Learning From The Best

While the ladies are now set for a long-awaited clash, Harrison and Nunes have trained together before. Training at American Top Team, the duo were teammates for a brief while, sharing sparring sessions. Although the ladies rarely crossed paths at training, the period has left an indelible mark on the judoka-turned-MMA fighter.

"I really enjoyed my time training with her. I learned a lot from her. I look up to her and wanted, you know, she's a big reason I moved here, was to train with her, because if you wanna be the best, you gotta train with the best," Harrison shared in the same interview.

However, matters between the pair turned a little salty after Harrison joined the UFC and publicly called out a retired Amanda Nunes. That undoubtedly upset the Brazilian, who seemingly clapped back at her former teammate's tendency to repeat the same mistakes in sparring.

However, heading into the fight, both ladies have nothing but respect for each other as they look to close their careers on a high note. Even though Nunes seems up for another title reign with the UFC, Harrison only has one goal ahead of their clash: surpass the MMA maestro's legacy.