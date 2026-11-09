Undefeated Russian boxer Albina Moldazhanova has just signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Even though Bavington somehow defended herself and landed some of her punches in round three, she still struggled to handle Moldazhanova's power.

Earlier today, MVP announced Albina Moldazhanova's signing via X, just a day after Moldazhanova competed in Arlington, TX where the Russian faced former European welterweight champion Kirstie Bavington. That night, she took control of the fight early by landing hard left hands on the head and body.

The 25-year-old most recently stopped Kirstie Bavington at MVPW-07 and now holds a perfect pro record of 6-0, with all her six wins coming via knockout.

In round four, after punishing Bavington with repeated punches, Moldazhanova dropped her with a left hook. The Briton then got back on her feet too but looked visibly injured, after which the referee stopped the fight just 44 seconds into the round.

Following that win, MVP's co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian praised Moldazhanova for her performance and spoke about bringing her into the promotion.

Interestingly, this was not her first appearance on an MVP card. She previously knocked out undefeated Sheila Liesegang with a body shot just 1:21 into the opening round in August.

Moldazhanova Sets Her Sights on Undisputed World Title

Before becoming a professional boxer, Moldazhanova built a career in amateur boxing in Russia. She then moved to Tyumen to pursue boxing and eventually earned a shot on the Russian national team. So far, she has won Russian Youth, Russian National, and European Youth titles. She has also earned a silver medal at the European Championships along with a World Championships medal in 2025.

Earlier today, speaking about her new deal in an official MVP statement, the Russian said:

"Signing with MVP is an incredible opportunity to showcase my skills on the biggest stages in boxing."

She has also made her championship ambitions clear.

"I want to become undisputed world champion," Moldazhanova added.

Moldazhanova is now added to the MVP women's roster that includes ranked champions such as Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner, and Chantelle Cameron.

The Russian is also represented by boxing manager Egis Klimas, who has worked with former world champions including Oleksandr Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Sergey Kovalev. Moldazhanova has shown interest in facing former three-division world champion Terri Harper following her latest victory.