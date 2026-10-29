Alexander Volkanovski backs Aljamain Sterling over Jean Silva for the next featherweight title shot if Sterling defeats Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar.

Volkanovski believes Sterling’s experience against high-level competition would give him an advantage in the discussion over who deserves the next opportunity. The reigning champion backs Sterling to get the shot.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski was asked who would be more deserving of the next title fight, the former bantamweight champion Sterling or Silva, if Sterling defeats Kevin Vallejos in their scheduled bout at UFC Qatar.

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title against the then-undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 via a spectacular knockout. For his next challenge, he has an answer on who is more deserving between Aljamain Sterling and Jean Silva, as both are in the title mix.

“I like Silva. I like Aljamain. But I believe if Aljamain wins another fight, I feel like Aljamain deserves it more. When we're talking deserves more, I'm going to say Aljo. Aljo deserves it more,” Volkanovski said

The champion acknowledged that both fighters are worthy contenders but believes Sterling would have the stronger claim if he adds another win to his record, particularly against a dangerous opponent like Vallejos.

“But who do I think's next? They're both worthy competitors and they're both, I see, in a position where they'll probably go. But who do I think deserves it more? I think Aljomeid, especially after another win, taking a fight against a dangerous guy like Kevin, you know what I mean? And who's, well, he had. But if Aljo loses, then I think it's just Jean,” Volkanovski added.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below:

Aljamain Sterling must beat Kevin Vallejos as Jean Silva awaits his title shot chance

Sterling needs to beat Vallejos to get the opportunity, but it won’t be an easy task, as ‘El Chino’ has knocked out three of his opponents in his four UFC fights. Additionally, he has lost only once in his career, and that was against Silva at DWCS back in 2023.

As for Silva, he believes he has done enough to fight for the title. He is now on a two-fight win streak, and in his most recent fight, he submitted Jose Delgado via rear-naked choke. The Brazilian has suffered just one defeat in his UFC career, which came at the hands of Diego Lopes, who went on to fight for the title after that win.