The former UFC welterweight champion is entering a new chapter in his career, looking to step out of his comfort zone and revive his UFC run.

UNC and Haddy Abdel, two popular internet personalities, run what their fans call ‘The Most Dangerous Gym in America.’ They put celebrities, including MMA stars, through gruelling physical and psychological training.

However, Muhammad never successfully defended the belt. He lost it in his very next fight against Jack Della Maddalena in 2025. Since then, he has continued to struggle and is currently on a three-fight losing streak. As part of his comeback journey, Muhammad has now stepped into one of America's most viral gyms in New Jersey.

Belal Muhammad enjoyed an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2024. He captured the welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards in 2024.

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is the latest name to step inside the gym.

Muhammad recently shared a picture on Instagram posing alongside UNC, Haddy Abdel, and a teammate. He captioned the post:

“Growth starts where comfort ends... Stepped into the legendary Diamond Gym to experience their world and push myself in ways I'm not used to. It's easy to stay where you're comfortable, doing what you're good at. But real growth comes from putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through when your mind tells you to stop. Appreciate you, my brothers”

What’s Next for Muhammad?

Belal Muhammad currently has no fight officially booked and is coming off his third consecutive loss, against Gabriel Bonfim in June.

Muhammad has been finished only once in his UFC career and has notable wins over big names, including Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, and Stephen Thompson.

However, he has often struggled to capture fans’ attention with his performances inside the cage. Now, Muhammad is reportedly eyeing a fight against former champion Kamaru Usman, who is also coming off a July loss and going through a difficult run in his career.

Considering their recent form, this seems like a matchup worth making. Both former champions would have an opportunity to get back on track with a statement victory.